Donnerstag, 01.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Dow Jones News
01.05.2025 09:39 Uhr
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ LN) 
Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
01-May-2025 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist 
DEALING DATE: 30-Apr-2025 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 36.6774 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23306066 
CODE: MWOZ LN 
ISIN: IE000QIF5N15 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE000QIF5N15 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     MWOZ LN 
LEI Code:   213800JCKPCJEJ6DXK44 
Sequence No.: 385740 
EQS News ID:  2128464 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128464&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
