Dublin, Ireland - May 1st, 2025 Coincub, a trusted platform for off-chain crypto analysis, announces the release of its Crypto Asset Risk Report 2025. The report presents a jurisdiction-by-jurisdiction evaluation of regulatory clarity, enforcement trends, and platform-level risks, offering one of the most comprehensive assessments of the current crypto landscape. Methodology The Crypto Asset Risk Report 2025 evaluates 70+ countries using over 40 data points. These include licensing structures, legal enforcement, FATF alignment, incident reports, and innovation-readiness. Data was drawn from public sources, compliance databases, and expert interviews. Additional emphasis was placed on enforcement activity, licensing/infrastructure, innovation policy, and historical breach/sanctions data. Key Developments in 2025 El Salvador ranked #1 globally for digital asset regulation and innovation.

ranked #1 globally for digital asset regulation and innovation. Switzerland, Japan, UAE, Singapore, and South Korea offer the most consistent regulatory environments.

offer the most consistent regulatory environments. Europe dropped to 22nd due to MiCA's licensing bottleneck and company exodus.

dropped to 22nd due to MiCA's licensing bottleneck and company exodus. The U.S. remains high-capital, high-risk with political shifts and legal ambiguity.

remains high-capital, high-risk with political shifts and legal ambiguity. Enforcement is accelerating, with $13.5 billion in global crypto penalties since 2020.

is accelerating, with $13.5 billion in global crypto penalties since 2020. Security breaches are resurging, including a $1.5B hack at ByBit in Q1 2025.

are resurging, including a $1.5B hack at ByBit in Q1 2025. Bitpanda sets the gold standard in compliance; Binance leads in enforcement actions. El Salvador Leads El Salvador ranks first globally for its integrated legal framework, consumer protections, and proactive enforcement. With over $150 billion in digital assets managed, the country's National Commission of Digital Assets (CNAD) applies rigorous approval processes and has become a benchmark for digital asset governance. Nick Furneaux, Expert crypto investigator, TRM, stated: "This milestone is a testament to El Salvador's commitment to fostering a safe, transparent, and innovative crypto environment. By prioritizing robust frameworks to combat crypto-related crime, the country has demonstrated how effective regulation and international cooperation can position a nation as a global leader in digital finance." Top Jurisdictions Switzerland, Japan, the UAE, Singapore, and South Korea also rank highly. These countries provide stable licensing environments and consistent oversight. Singapore's Payment Services Act and South Korea's Virtual Asset User Protection Act have strengthened institutional confidence and investor protection. US: High Capital, High Risk The United States retains the world's deepest capital pools but faces rising uncertainty. Fast regulatory shifts under the Trump administration, such as reclassifying memecoins as collectibles and creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, have introduced innovation and volatility into the legal landscape. Europe's Regulatory Bottleneck The implementation of MiCA has resulted in high compliance costs and licensing friction. Over 75% of EU VASPs are expected to lose registration by year-end, prompting widespread industry exits. The EU dropped to 22nd place in global rankings, down from the top 10 in 2024. Enforcement and Security Trends The report identifies $13.5 billion in total crypto-related enforcement penalties since 2020. 2025 has already seen significant incidents, including a $1.5 billion breach at ByBit. Exchanges such as Binance lead in sanctions count, while Bitpanda holds three MiCA licenses with no breaches or fines. Looking Ahead The Crypto Asset Risk Report 2025 highlights a maturing crypto landscape where legal approach, not geography, dictates success. Jurisdictions that combine compliance with innovation are pulling ahead, while fragmented or slow-moving regimes are losing ground. For complete insights and to download the report, visit: https://coincub.com/ranking/crypto-asset-risk-2025/ END About Coincub Coincub is a trusted source for analysis and off-chain insights, recognized for its comprehensive crypto rankings and reports. Committed to advancing bitcoin adoption, Coincube provides valuable insights for investors, regulators, and businesses navigating the evolving landscape. Contact Dren Hima Editor press@coincub.com



