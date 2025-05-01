The sand battery pilot plant, to be constructed in southern Finland, will build on the startup's existing technology and test the energy storage system's ability to convert heat back into electricity. Finnish startup Polar Night Energy has announced a new pilot project that will test the next generation of its sand battery technology. The sand battery pilot plant will build on the company's existing technology, which stores thermal energy for industrial or district heating, and will be capable of converting the stored thermal energy back into electricity, a process known as Power-to-Heat-to-Power ...

