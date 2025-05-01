Geotab Inc.: Geotab deepens OEM Partnerships with over 80% of leading OEMs to drive data harmonisation and industry standards

Strategic collaborations with 31 brands across three continents ensure consistent, high-quality data for mixed fleet management advancing the future of the connected vehicle industry

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions, is significantly advancing the telematics industry through strategic partnerships and a commitment to data excellence. Building upon an extensive partner network that now includes over 80 percent of the world's leading vehicle manufacturers (by fleet market share), Geotab is prioritising data harmonisation across diverse vehicle types and brands. This deep OEM engagement ensures users receive consistent, high-quality information, a cornerstone of Geotab's customer-centric approach.

Geotab actively champions industry standardisation by participating in initiatives such as COVESA (Connected Vehicle Systems Alliance) and the Mobility Data Space. This proactive approach demonstrates Geotab's commitment to enabling a unified data ecosystem and driving progress within the connected mobility landscape. By prioritising data parity through collaborative thought leadership with OEMs and actively contributing to industry standards, Geotab is reducing the complexity in accessing high quality data insights to inform decisions to increase efficiency and drive down cost.

Geotab's OEM network currently consists of 31 brands from three continents, including: BMW Group, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Stellantis, the Volkswagen Group, Volvo Cars and others. Lasse Schmidt van Hülst, Lead Business Development & Sales at CARIAD SE, on behalf of Volkswagen Group Info Services AG said: "Our partnership with Geotab brings multibrand vehicle data from the Volkswagen Group to fleet operators across Europe. By leveraging Geotab's platform, we enable fleet managers to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability - without the need for additional hardware. This collaboration supports data-driven decision-making for a more connected and efficient fleet management experience."

Traditionally, each manufacturer would collect and transmit data differently, with variances in transmission frequency and the number of captured data points. As a result, managers of mixed fleets are often confronted with inconsistencies in their datasets. Geotab has also found that the average fleet includes vehicles from 13 different manufacturers, creating additional complexity as the connected vehicle industry continues its significant growth with 75% of new cars sold globally in 2023 being equipped with OEM-embedded telematics systems .

Integrating OEM-specific signals like Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs) will enhance the MyGeotab platform by enabling features including vehicle-specific maintenance alerts and recommendations to help fleet managers better plan vehicle downtime and reduce operational disruptions.

Geotab provides OEMs the opportunity to rapidly enhance their market offerings and deliver advanced fleet management solutions (FMS). For example through partnering with Geotab, Kia is able to enhance its PBV line-up with innovative customer-centric tools, such as comprehensive FMS, a driver app, and in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) integration, resulting in a competitive advantage for customers.

Christoph Ludewig, Vice President Europe at Geotab, said: "OEMs are under increasing pressure to shift their business models towards e-mobility and data-driven solutions. Geotab has developed a universal set of recommended data points, sampling methodology and data model that OEMs can use to ensure their data offering matches the unique requirements of fleet managers - especially those with mixed fleets. Our solutions, robust analytical capabilities and integrated AI, enable OEMs to rapidly meet these evolving demands, while maintaining their core operations focus. This collaborative approach is advancing digital mobility today and well into the future."

Geotab's OEM telematics expertise is based on over 10 years of collaboration with leading OEMs and 55,000 fleet customers globally, including many Fortune 500 organisations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world. This long-standing partnership history has been instrumental in developing robust, integrated solutions that meet the unique challenges of mixed fleet management. For more information on how Geotab simplifies mixed fleet management, visit: https://www.geotab.com/oem-telematics

Geotab is a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, empowering fleet efficiency and management. We leverage advanced data analytics and AI to transform fleet performance, safety, and sustainability, reducing cost and driving efficiency. Backed by top data scientists and engineers, we serve over 55,000 global customers, processing 80 billion data points daily from more than 4.7 million vehicle subscriptions. Geotab is trusted by Fortune 500 organisations, mid-sized fleets, and the largest public sector fleets in the world, including the US Federal Government. Committed to data security and privacy, we hold FIPS 140-3 and FedRAMP authorisations. Our open platform, ecosystem of outstanding partners, and Marketplace deliver hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. This year, we're celebrating 25 years of innovation. Learn more at www.geotab.com/uk and follow us on LinkedIn or visit our blog .

