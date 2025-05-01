Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 10:06 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&E bio Co., Ltd.: S&E bio Receives Korea's First Approval for Exosome-Based Therapy Clinical Trial

Finanznachrichten News

SEOUL, South Korea, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&E bio Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company specializing in exosomal microRNA-based therapies, has received approval from Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) to initiate a Phase 1b clinical trial of its investigational stroke therapy, SNE-101. This is the first exosome-based therapy in Korea to enter clinical trials, marking a major milestone in the country's biopharmaceutical landscape.


S&E bio developed SNE-101 using a proprietary 3D culture system to optimize exosome production from umbilical cord-derived mesenchymal stem cells. The exosomes carry therapeutic microRNAs designed to enhance neuroregeneration.

The approval followed successful resolution of Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) issues, as well as demonstration of therapeutic efficacy not only in rodent models but also in non-human primates, which better reflect human stroke pathology. Long-term safety was also confirmed.

The Phase 1b trial will evaluate the safety, dose-limiting toxicity, and preliminary efficacy of SNE-101 via intravenous administration. As no approved pharmacological therapies currently exist beyond reperfusion treatments for stroke, SNE-101's potential neuroregenerative, neuroprotective, and anti-inflammatory effects offer new hope for improving recovery in stroke patients.

Media Contact:

Jae Bok Ban
COO, Business Development Division, S&E bio
jbbanbio@snebio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2676863/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/se-bio-receives-koreas-first-approval-for-exosome-based-therapy-clinical-trial-302442565.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.