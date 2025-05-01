The Taiwan-based manufacturer's latest module range features a 460 W solar module and full black 450 W version consisting of monocrystalline n-type cells. Taiwanese manufacturer Winaico has launched a new series of glass-glass modules for the European market. It first announced it would bring the new residential product, with an efficiency rating of 23. 2%, to Europe in February. The new WST-NCX48 series comprises a 460 W solar module and a full black 450 W version. They both have dimensions of 1,762 x 1,134 x 35 mm and weigh 25 kg. The series features monocrystalline n-type cells, which the ...

