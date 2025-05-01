DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 01-May-2025 / 09:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total Voting Rights ISE: DHG LSE: DAL In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc announces that: As of 1 May 2025, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 211,483,988 Ordinary Shares of nominal value EUR0.01 each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 211,483,988. The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. ENDs Contacts Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com Sean McKeon, Tel +353 1 206 9400 Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,867 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

