Donnerstag, 01.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83
Frankfurt
30.04.25
08:02 Uhr
5,070 Euro
-0,110
-2,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
01.05.2025 10:57 Uhr
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
01-May-2025 / 09:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
ISE: DHG  LSE: DAL 
 
 
In conformity with Regulation 20 of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, Dalata Hotel Group plc 
announces that: 
As of 1 May 2025, Dalata Hotel Group plc's share capital consists of 211,483,988 Ordinary Shares of nominal value EUR0.01 
each. Dalata Hotel Group plc does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting 
rights in Dalata Hotel Group plc is 211,483,988. 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as a denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Dalata Hotel Group plc under the 
Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007. 
 
 
ENDs 
 
 
 
 
Contacts 
 Dalata Hotel Group plc smckeon@dalatahotelgroup.com 
 Sean McKeon,      Tel +353 1 206 9400 
Company Secretary and Head of Risk and Compliance

About Dalata

Dalata Hotel Group plc is the UK and Ireland's largest independent four-star hotel operator, with a growing presence in Continental Europe. Established in 2007, Dalata is backed by EUR1.7bn in hotel assets with a portfolio of 55 hotels, primarily comprising a mix of owned and leased hotels operating through its two main brands, Clayton and Maldron hotels. Dalata is ambitious to grow its portfolio of 11,990 rooms and pipeline of 1,867 rooms further in excellent locations in select, large cities and is targeting 21,000 rooms, either operational or in development, by 2030. For the year ended 31 December 2024, Dalata reported revenue of EUR652.2 million, basic earnings per share of 35.5 cent and Free Cashflow per Share of 55.8 cent. Dalata is listed on the Main Market of Euronext Dublin (DHG) and the London Stock Exchange (DAL). For further information visit: www.dalatahotelgroup.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BJMZDW83, IE00BJMZDW83 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      DAL,DHG 
LEI Code:    635400L2CWET7ONOBJ04 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  385744 
EQS News ID:  2128476 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2128476&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2025 04:26 ET (08:26 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
