Leading The Way with Dr. Michael Youssef: Leading The Way's 'AWAKE America' Prayer Movement Announces City-Wide AWAKE Rallies

Dr. Michael Youssef, founder of the international Christian ministry Leading The Way and pastor of Atlanta's Church of The Apostles, is taking the AWAKE America prayer movement on the road, beginning with a series of city-wide rallies this fall, aimed at mobilizing Christians for the next Great Spiritual Awakening in America. Building on a foundation of nearly 500,000 dedicated prayer warriors, AWAKE America will host city-wide rallies in Boston, San Antonio, and Washington, D.C., to see the American Church revitalized and believers empowered to reach their communities with the Gospel.

AWAKE America began in March 2020 as a prayer movement founded on one desire: to see the next Great Spiritual Awakening in America. Dr. Youssef, a naturalized American citizen who grew up under a socialist dictatorship in Egypt, launched the initiative out of a deep burden for spiritual renewal in the nation. Having witnessed the rich history of spiritual revival in America and the biblical ideals upon which the nation was founded, Youssef felt compelled to act.

"Several years ago, God laid it on my heart that I needed to go on the road - and He opened so many doors," Dr. Youssef says. "There are places where people are saying, 'We want you to bring this to our city.' We want to do everything we can, including going on the road in America, to present a Biblical worldview and call people to Christ."

The movement quickly gained traction, going viral on social media and amassing 100,000 participants within its first year. Now, five years later, AWAKE America has grown to nearly 500,000 prayer warriors, reflecting a widespread hunger for spiritual awakening among American Christians. This fall, Leading The Way is entering the next phase of the AWAKE America prayer movement: city-wide rallies across the nation, designed to strengthen the church and mobilize believers in some of America's most influential cities.

"I don't know how long the door [of opportunity] is going to remain open in America before we hear that the Bible is hate speech. In some countries, this is already the case," Dr. Youssef says. "We want to walk through this door as long as God keeps it open. Because if we go to sleep, we'll have missed a great opportunity."

More than a series of events, AWAKE America is a movement to see the church revitalized and believers mobilized for Christ. Dr. Youssef, who became a Christian at 16 in 1964 and fled Egypt during the Six-Day War in 1967, brings a unique perspective to this mission. After living in Lebanon and Australia, he settled in the U.S. in 1977, became a citizen in 1984, and founded Leading The Way in 1988.

Additional AWAKE America events are in the planning stages for 2026, with details to be announced later this year. For more information on AWAKE Boston, AWAKE San Antonio, and AWAKE DC, including registration details, visit AwakeAmerica.com/Events.

