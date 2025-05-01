The Bulgarian manufacturer says that its new battery energy storage system is packed in a 20-foot container and includes an integrated 4 MW inverter. Bulgaria-headquartered storage manufacturer IPS has announced a new utility-scale battery energy storage system (BESS) with a rated capacity of 8. 1 MWh and an integrated 4 MW inverter. The X-BESS 8 system is packed in a 20-foot container footprint equivalent and features liquid cooling. "On the Capex side, the compact, modular architecture allows for effortless customization and future-proof scaling while significantly reducing costs for balance ...

