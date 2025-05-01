Selected Interventions supports residential waste services for approximately 19 million residents worldwide

Selected Interventions' ECHO solution has successfully established a strong user base across residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal waste collection services

Strategic acquisition reinforces AMCS's focus on Performance Sustainability, enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability for municipal and residential customers

AMCS, the leader in Performance Sustainability, today announced the acquisition of Selected Interventions, global SaaS provider specialised in municipal resource management solutions. This acquisition furthers AMCS's focus on Performance Sustainability by enhancing its ability to optimise operations, improve service delivery, and accelerate the transition to a circular economy for municipalities and resource recovery organizations.

Selected Interventions has successfully established a strong customer base across residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal waste collection services. The company's flagship ECHO Service Management Framework has become a trusted solution for clients seeking efficient and reliable waste management. Supporting residential waste services for approximately 19 million residents worldwide, ECHO is widely recognized for its flexible and powerful planning, customer engagement, and mobile workforce management capabilities.

"Selected Interventions' and the ECHO solution are a perfect complement to AMCS and our award-winning Performance Sustainability Suite," said Jimmy Martin, co-founder and CEO of AMCS. "With Selected Interventions' ECHO solution, service providers streamline data capture, facilitate workflow mobilization, and provide consistent management views. This acquisition enables us to deepen our relationships with our existing shared customers and expand our reach into new markets. Together with our Performance Sustainability Suite, we aim to deliver even greater value to our customers, empowering them to achieve their sustainability goals while driving profitability."

Selected Interventions brings deep expertise in municipal, commercial and residential waste management and recycling through its ECHO framework. This addition reinforces AMCS' solutions for the municipal sector, enabling local governments to operate waste management and recycling programs more efficiently, improving environmental outcomes and enhancing community services.

The combined strength of AMCS and Selected Interventions enable all customers to benefit from a broader, more connected suite of solutions that automate key processes -- from data capture and contract management to billing, sustainability reporting, and more. Together, municipalities and resource recycling organizations will benefit from reduced administrative effort, accelerated revenue collection, and improved resource utilization.

"This is an exciting milestone for Selected Interventions," said Matt Brookes, CEO, Selected Interventions. "AMCS's global reach and focus on performance sustainability create opportunities to expand the impact of our ECHO framework, helping more municipalities improve service delivery and environmental outcomes."

AMCS also announced the acquisition of Mandalay Technologies, an Australia-headquartered provider of modular cloud-based weighbridge and data management solutions for the waste and resource recovery industry. This acquisition marks a key milestone in AMCS's growth strategy, reaching a combined footprint of over 360 mission-driven team members in the region. This significant presence enables AMCS to continue providing solutions, services, and support that empower its customer base across municipal, commercial, and residential waste management sectors to achieve operational efficiency and environmental responsibility.

With a combined 4,000 customers supported by over 1,300 employees, these strategic additions enhance AMCS's position as a trusted partner for municipalities and resource and recycling organisations worldwide.

About AMCS

At AMCS we are focused on Performance Sustainability enabling companies and resource-intensive industries to sustain their businesses while demonstrating environmental and social responsibility. Built on decades of experience, our purpose-built software solutions are designed by people who understand your business, providing practical solutions for a wide range of industries including the resource, waste, recycling, transportation, manufacturing, and utilities industries.

Backed by EQT Private Equity who took a majority stake in the business in 2024, AMCS is headquartered in Ireland, and with offices in Europe, the USA, and Australia, AMCS is the global market leader with over 1,300 mission-driven team members. The combined expertise of our team allows AMCS to deliver innovative solutions and extensive insight, helping customers to drive growth and achieve lasting success. As a trusted global partner, we work with over 4000 customers in more than 80 countries delivering digital solutions that create meaningful and measurable impact by increasing customer satisfaction, enhancing sustainability, and boosting margins.

At AMCS, we're ready to innovate with you deploying our experts, processes, and technology to drive your business forward and prepare you for success in a more sustainable, net zero carbon future. Learn more at: www.amcsgroup.com

About Selected Interventions

Selected Interventions is a fast-growing software and services company dedicated to the delivery of highly customised and cost-effective service management solutions to large enterprises across the globe.

Selected Interventions helps large enterprises and local governments design, build and operate better services for their customers through the implementation of the unique ECHO Service Management Framework software. Operating across the globe from the company's UK base, Selected Interventions works closely with their clients to deliver powerful yet cost effective service management solutions to transform their productivity, efficacy and efficiency. ECHO supports residential waste services to approximately 19 million residents worldwide.

The company builds and implements technology solutions to improve clients' productivity, efficacy and efficiency and meet some of the toughest contractual SLAs in the world. Selected Interventions is dedicated to maximizing differentiation and competitiveness, making significant investments in its people and product research and development to enhance the company's solution offerings and capabilities. We actively seek the very best talent to acquire and retain the specialised skills we need to be relevant to our clients' changing needs. Our success is a testament to our total commitment to our clients; a commitment that is evident in our attitude to partnership, people and product. Learn more at: www.selectedinterventions.com/

