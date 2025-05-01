KBRA releases a research report analysing European labour markets, highlighting their resilience and analysing the potential impact of heightened trade protectionism.

The report provides a close examination of selected European labour markets and assesses how structural reforms and persistent supply constraints have supported historically low unemployment despite repeated economic shocks. Even under stress scenarios such as increased trade protectionism, European labour markets are expected to remain relatively robust. This analysis supports KBRA's ongoing assessment of sovereign credit quality, with a focus on how labour market dynamics influence broader credit risk profiles.

Key Takeaways

European labour markets have demonstrated exceptional resilience, maintaining low unemployment amid the pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and financial stress.

Structural reforms have strengthened flexibility and workforce participation, helping economies absorb shocks more effectively.

Even under adverse trade scenarios, labour market strength is expected to support credit quality, though regional and sector-specific vulnerabilities remain.

Click here to view the report.

About KBRA

KBRA, one of the major credit rating agencies, is registered in the U.S., EU, and the UK. KBRA is recognized as a Qualified Rating Agency in Taiwan, and is also a Designated Rating Organization for structured finance ratings in Canada. As a full-service credit rating agency, investors can use KBRA ratings for regulatory capital purposes in multiple jurisdictions.

Doc ID: 1009206

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250501040711/en/

Contacts:

Ken Egan, Senior Director

+353 1 588 1275

ken.egan@kbra.com

Joan Feldbaum-Vidra, Senior Managing Director

+1 646-731-2362

joan.feldbaumvidra@kbra.com

Media Contact

Adam Tempkin, Senior Director of Communications

+1 646-731-1347

adam.tempkin@kbra.com

Business Development Contact

Mauricio Noé, Co-Head of Europe

+44 20 8148 1010

mauricio.noe@kbra.com