Doceree Inc.: Doceree welcomes Karima Sharif as SVP - Strategic Accounts, to strengthen global client partnerships

The industry veteran brings over 25 years of healthcare marketing expertise in accelerating growth and value for leading pharmaceutical brands

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Doceree, the world's first global network of physician-only platforms for programmatic messaging, announces the appointment of Karima Sharif as Senior Vice President - Strategic Accounts this April. With over two decades of experience in healthcare media and marketing, Karima joins Doceree to strengthen its strategic partnerships and deliver scalable solutions for pharmaceutical brands and other partners, across its global markets.

A powerhouse in healthcare marketing, Karima is known as the "Fresh Princess of Media." With an unmatched depth of experience across omnichannel strategy, multicultural and inclusive marketing, customer and data segmentation, and full-funnel media execution across both DTC and HCP audiences, she has helped shape the marketing journeys of 100+ pharmaceutical and medical device brands across various therapeutic categories. Her career is highlighted by the impact she's made at agencies such as CMI/WPP, Publicis and IPG MediaBrands, managing multi-million dollar paid media budgets. At Doceree, Karima will use her experience to drive growth, innovation, and value creation for the company's strategic accounts.

Commenting on her new role, Karima Sharif, SVP - Strategic Accounts, Doceree, said, "I'm thrilled to join Doceree at such a pivotal moment in its journey. The company is truly leading change in the healthcare ecosystem by redefining how pharma marketers engage with HCPs through data-driven, platform-first strategies. I look forward to contributing to this incredible mission and driving meaningful impact alongside a team that's shaping the future of healthcare marketing."

Karima's expertise in building and driving meaningful partnerships, while leading high-performing teams and championing diversity and inclusion conversations in the industry, has earned her accolades like In Vivo's 2022 Rising Leader in Healthcare and DTC Perspectives' 2022 Agency Vanguard Award.

"At Doceree, we are committed to elevating HCP-patient conversations by improving how pharmaceutical brands connect with healthcare professionals in the digital world," said Kamya Elawadhi, Chief Client Officer, Doceree. "Karima's deep expertise in media strategy, inclusive messaging, and full-funnel execution will be pivotal in driving stronger outcomes for our partners and enhancing the overall HCP engagement ecosystem."

Karima is a recognized industry leader, with her thoughts featured in Adweek, MM+M, and more, where she's led important conversations around innovation in healthcare marketing and the need for inclusive, equitable campaigns that resonate with diverse audiences. Her leadership also extends into advocacy, as the cofounder of the Women of Color Affinity Group and former Operating Board President, North America for the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA), and most recently Sherunsit.org-where she has mentored emerging women leaders.

About Doceree:

Leading the way in making HCP-patient conversations richer and more meaningful through patented responsive technology, Doceree addresses both current and emerging challenges for healthcare and life sciences organizations in HCP-patient engagement, particularly where digital and technological advancements play a crucial role. We leverage our patented technology to ensure that HCP-patient conversations and interactions are more meaningful, richer, and outcome-oriented.

