Scientists in Sudan have called for the inclusion of PV module cleaning operations in green building standards to address a key maintenance gap in renewable energy systems. It would target improved system performance in environments where dust and soiling pose persistent challenges. Scientists from Sudan's National Energy Research Center and Romania's Transilvania University of Bra?ov have called for the inclusion of PV system cleaning in green auditing and certification frameworks to help maintain high power yields. The researchers specifically recommended adding PV module cleaning operations ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...