Shandong Lingong Construction Machinery Co., Ltd.: SDLG Strengthens Global Strategy with Grand Opening of Indonesian Subsidiary

On April 26, 2025, SDLG officially inaugurated its Indonesian subsidiary- PT. SDLG INDONESIA MACHINERY in Jakarta, advancing the company's strategic global expansion. Mr. Wen Degang, General Manager of SDLG, delivered the keynote address at the event, joined by Mr. Shi Shengyong, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of the Marketing Company, and Mr. Shi Dong, General Manager of the Asia-Pacific Marketing Company.

The ceremony welcomed more than 300 distinguished guests, including representatives from major Chinese enterprises in Indonesia, leaders from across the business community, strategic partners, and members of the media. The establishment of SDLG Indonesia, based in ASEAN's largest economy, represents a critical milestone in the company's broader internationalization strategy.

Building on 53 Years of Excellence, SDLG Accelerates Southeast Asia Expansion

The event commenced with the screening of The Heavy Trust, a documentary celebrating SDLG's 50th anniversary.

In his remarks, General Manager Mr. Wen emphasized that over the past 53 years, SDLG has maintained consistent growth through technological innovation. Today, SDLG holds a leading position in China's wheel loader market and ranks among the top three excavator brands nationwide. The company has been recognized with multiple international awards, including the China National Quality Award, ANQ Recognition for Excellence in Quality Practice and EFQM Global Excellence Award-making SDLG the only Chinese construction equipment manufacturer to receive this accolade. These achievements underscore the company's global reputation for quality and reliability.

Mr. Wen highlighted the strategic significance of the Indonesian market, noting its annual infrastructure growth rate of over 8% and the strong, growing demand for construction machinery. The launch of SDLG Indonesia signals a new phase of accelerated growth in the Southeast Asian market.

During the ceremony, SDLG Indonesia signed cooperation agreements with seven strategic partners, securing purchase intentions for over 1,100 units across its full range of products, including excavators, wheel loaders, and road rollers. The total value of the agreements exceeded RMB 450 million.

This substantial commitment underscores the Indonesian market's confidence in SDLG's product performance and further strengthens the company's position in the region.

Expanding Presence, Accelerating Growth

The establishment of PT. SDLG INDONESIA MACHINERY represents a pivotal step in advancing the company's global strategy. With deliveries of the newly signed orders underway, SDLG's brand visibility and market share in Indonesia are expected to grow significantly, supporting the company's long-term ambitions in Southeast Asia.

As the celebration marked a new beginning, SDLG reaffirmed its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions and building strong, collaborative partnerships in the region. The launch in Indonesia signals not only a strategic market breakthrough but also a new chapter in SDLG's global growth narrative.

