Mentavi Health to Present Study Validating Its Online Assessment for Diagnosing Adult ADHD at Major International Conference

Mentavi, a national leader in online mental health testing, will attend the 10th World Congress on ADHD and present a first-ever study comparing the accuracy and validity of an online asynchronous assessment for diagnosing ADHD in adults with the current standard of care, a clinical interview.

Mentavi Health will present new clinical data highlighting the validation of its proprietary online assessment for diagnosing attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in adults at a major international scientific conference, the 10th World Congress on ADHD , May 8-11, 2025, in Prague, Czech Republic.

Mentavi Health, founded in 2018, is an established innovator in evidence-based mental health solutions. Mentavi Chief Medical Officer Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, will present clinical data from a study titled "Validity of an Online Assessment of ADHD Among a Real-World Sample of Adults Seeking Web-Based Mental Healthcare."

Mentavi's study is the first of its kind to compare an asynchronous, web-based assessment against the current standard of care: a clinical interview, for diagnosing adult ADHD.

"Too many adults live for years with undiagnosed ADHD, often experiencing significant impairment in their personal and professional lives," Herman said. "This study demonstrates that validated digital tools can help close that gap and provide a credible first step toward care, especially for people who face barriers to traditional mental health services."

Millions of U.S. adults are believed to have ADHD. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the prevalence of ADHD 6.0 percent among adults.

The study's manuscript is undergoing peer review and is expected to be published later in 2025. Herman will present key findings, including:

The Mentavi online assessment tool and the clinical interview have diagnostic agreement of 78%.

The Mentavi online assessment tool has a Positive Predictive Value (PPV) of 94.9%.

The Mentavi online assessment tool identified ADHD-positive cases more accurately than the clinical interview, with a 12% false positive rate vs. 56% for the clinical interview.

Comparison of the two measures indicates that the Mentavi online assessment tool is more conservative than the clinical interview, meaning it does not over-diagnose ADHD in adults.

"Presenting this data at the World Congress on ADHD, to many of the world's leading experts on the disorder, will move the field forward for both the diagnosis of adult ADHD and for the value of telehealth," Herman said.

Mentavi Health's core mission is to increase access to accurate, efficient, and evidence-based mental health assessments. Mentavi leadership sees the presentation as supporting the company's mission through validating its technology, strengthening its clinical credibility, and building trust and a foundation for growth with stakeholders in healthcare and employer wellness.

For more information, please visit Mentavi Health or ADHD Online .

About Mentavi Health and ADHD Online

Established as ADHD Online in 2018, Mentavi Health has evolved to encompass a broader range of mental health services. With the mission to make quality ADHD assessments accessible to all, Mentavi has grown to address not only ADHD but also the most common related mental health conditions. The nationwide Mentavi Smart Assessment and various treatment options showcase the company's commitment to providing comprehensive, accessible, compliant online mental health care.

SOURCE: Mentavi Health

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mentavi-health-to-present-study-validating-its-online-assessment-for-1021309