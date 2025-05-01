Researchers in Iran developed a passive solar module cooling method using silicon carbide porous ceramic. When combined with phase change materials, the technique reportedly boosts panel performance by up to 7. 4%. A group of researchers from Iran's University of Tehran has developed a porous silicon-carbide (SiC) ceramic that, especially if used in combination with a phase change material (PCM), can reduce solar module temperature and increase its efficiency. PCMs can absorb, store, and release large amounts of latent heat over defined temperature ranges. They have often been used at the research ...

