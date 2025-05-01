Represents Ouster's largest contract for software-attached sales in Europe

Collaboration aims to enhance urban efficiency, safety, and mobility with Ouster Gemini

Ouster, Inc. (Nasdaq: OUST) ("Ouster" or the "Company"), a leading global provider of high-performance lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries, announced today that it signed a multi-million dollar agreement with LASE PeCo, a German manufacturer and integrator of intelligent customer, traffic and security solutions, to further deploy 3D digital lidar technology across Europe.

LASE PeCo to deploy the Ouster Gemini lidar-powered smart city solution in Europe

LASE PeCo has already installed hundreds of Ouster OS lidar sensors in Europe, predominantly for crowd analytics at commercial sites. This expanded agreement will bring hundreds of additional sensor deployments and Ouster Gemini perception software licenses to its European customers. LASE PeCo will leverage Ouster Gemini across various applications such as people counting, mobility analytics, and perimeter and intrusion protection both in public spaces and retail environments.

The Ouster Gemini perception platform combines 3D digital lidar with AI-powered software to accurately detect, classify, and track people and vehicles in adverse weather and light conditions across a single view. The platform provides spatial awareness and data analytics in a seamless integration with video management systems and traffic controllers. LASE PeCo customers can access their lidar data and manage custom, real-time reporting through LASE PeCo Cloud, its web-based management platform. The data is GDPR compliant and the exclusive property of the customer.

LASE PeCo delivers advanced analytics solutions to multiple cities, supporting their operational and strategic decision-making with precise data and professional expertise. In a recent proof of concept in western Germany, LASE PeCo deployed Ouster Gemini at urban intersections to analyze and classify traffic flows. The promising results have already led to the expansion of sensor installations throughout the city. In the retail sector, Ouster Gemini provides highly accurate data on footfall, dwell time and people flow, offering valuable insights for city managers, operators and retailers to make informed, data-driven decisions.

"For over 20 years, LASE PeCo has empowered clients with precise footfall and traffic insights transforming data into smarter decisions, stronger KPIs, and measurable success," said Henry Florin, CEO of LASE PeCo Systemtechnik. "Partnering with Ouster elevates our lidar solutions to the next level, delivering unmatched accuracy, real-time transparency, and powerful analytics that redefine what's possible in people and traffic monitoring."

"Digital lidar solutions can greatly improve the operational efficiency and safety of cities," said Itai Dadon, VP of Smart Infrastructure at Ouster. "We are excited to bring 3D spatial intelligence capabilities of Ouster Gemini to Europe's transportation and retail infrastructure, leveraging LASE PeCo's strong regional expertise and commercial reach."

About LASE PeCo Systemtechnik GmbH

LASE PeCo is a full-service provider for intelligent customer and traffic analytics. We offer our clients a complete solution package from consulting and the selection of suitable hardware to installation and meaningful data evaluation. Our technologies provide precise insights into the customer journey and visitor behavior in retail environments, shopping malls, city centers, and ITS (Intelligent Transport Systems). All systems meet the highest data protection standards. For more information about our solutions, visit www.lase-peco.com, contact our team, or connect with us on LinkedIn.

About Ouster

Ouster (Nasdaq: OUST) is a leading global provider of high-resolution lidar sensors and software solutions for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries. Ouster is on a mission to build a safer and more sustainable future by offering affordable, high-performance sensors that drive mass adoption across a wide variety of applications. Ouster is headquartered in San Francisco, CA with offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information about our products, visit www.ouster.com, contact our sales team, or connect with us on X or LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

