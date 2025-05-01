Trademark Renovations Named 2025 Consumer Choice Award Winner for Home Renovation in Southern Alberta

Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce Trademark Renovations as the 2025 winner in the Home Renovation category in Southern Alberta. This recognition highlights Trademark's long-standing commitment to superior craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and project excellence across Calgary and the surrounding region.

With over three decades of experience, founder and lead project manager Blair Foisy has made Trademark Renovations a cornerstone in the home renovation industry. Blair's leadership and hands-on approach have helped shape a team of expert project managers and highly skilled tradespeople who consistently deliver exceptional results. Known for their meticulous attention to detail and unwavering dedication to client satisfaction, the Trademark team turns ambitious renovation ideas into stunning, functional realities.

The company's philosophy is rooted in the belief that the most powerful marketing tool is a satisfied customer. Through personalized service, transparent communication, and an uncompromising standard of quality, Trademark Renovations has built a loyal clientele who regularly refer friends and family. This word-of-mouth reputation has played a key role in the firm's continued growth and success over the years.

"Receiving the Consumer Choice Award is incredibly meaningful to us," said Blair Foisy, founder of Trademark Renovations. "It reflects the trust our clients place in us and the dedication our team puts into every project. Our goal has always been to exceed expectations - not just in craftsmanship, but in the entire renovation experience. We're honoured that our commitment is being recognized by the community we proudly serve."

Trademark Renovations offers a wide range of high-end home renovation services, including custom kitchens, luxury bathrooms, full home remodels, and major structural additions. Their proven design-build process ensures seamless coordination from concept to completion, while their transparent project management systems keep clients informed and involved every step of the way.

The company's work has been featured in numerous local and national publications, and its portfolio showcases some of the most impressive and imaginative home transformations in the region. Whether restoring character homes, modernizing outdated spaces, or designing custom-built environments, Trademark Renovations brings vision, value, and lasting beauty to every project.

The Consumer Choice Award is presented based on independent market research, online reputation analysis, and public surveys, making it a genuine reflection of the trust and satisfaction customers place in local businesses. For homeowners seeking a trusted renovation partner in Southern Alberta, this award affirms that Trademark Renovations sets the bar for quality and professionalism.

To learn more about their services or view past projects, CLICK HERE or visit www.trademarkrenovations.com.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/trademark-renovations-named-2025-consumer-choice-award-winner-fo-1016410