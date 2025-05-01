Mereo Networks Acquires DISH Fiber and Rebrands as Mereo Fiber

Mereo Networks, a leading provider of bulk connectivity solutions for multifamily communities, announced it has acquired DISH Fiber Internet L.L.C. ("DISH Fiber") from DISH Network Corporation. DISH Fiber is a bulk fiber internet and video content provider serving over 25,000 residential units across 33 states. The transaction, which closed April 30, 2025, significantly strengthens Mereo's presence across key growth markets in the Sun Belt, Mountain West and Great Lakes regions.

As part of this growth milestone, Mereo Networks will rebrand to Mereo Fiber, aligning its identity more closely with its mission of delivering high-performance fiber connectivity as the critical infrastructure backbone for communities nationwide.

This strategic acquisition accelerates Mereo Fiber's expansion plans and further positions the company as a leader in the bulk connectivity market with over 80,000 residential units served. With DISH Fiber's scaled geographic reach and exclusive bulk services portfolio, Mereo Fiber is positioned to meet the increasing demand for ultra-fast, property-wide internet and technology solutions as it increases its footprint to 37 states.

"The acquisition of DISH Fiber represents a transformational milestone for our business," said Matt Ostrega, CEO of Mereo Fiber. "DISH Fiber is highly complementary to Mereo and allows us to pair their impressive scale with our industry-leading customer service model. Our combined capabilities position Mereo Fiber to set a new bar for what communities should expect from a connectivity partner - performance, reliability, and personal service at every touchpoint."

"We are excited to support Mereo Fiber as it continues its rapid expansion in the bulk fiber market," said Sam Southall, Managing Director, Infrastructure and Energy Capital at Macquarie Capital. "The acquisition of DISH Fiber meaningfully increases scale and reach in some of the fastest-growing markets in the U.S., positioning Mereo Fiber as a clear leader in next-generation community connectivity."

Customers, property owners, and partners of both companies can expect a seamless transition and a greater focus on delivering cutting-edge fiber solutions to high-density communities.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Macquarie Capital led a growth investment in Mereo Networks in November 2023 alongside WaveDivision Capital and Freedom 3 Capital.

Morrison Foerster LLP served as legal counsel to Mereo Fiber in connection with the transaction.

Headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, Mereo Fiber (formerly Mereo Networks) delivers a flexible suite of technology services to high-density residential communities, including data, fiber-based infrastructure, integration, and content. With more than 55,000 connected residents, the company is one of the largest bulk service providers with strategic partnerships in 23 states across the U.S.

