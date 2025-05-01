U.S. Polo Assn.: United States Polo Association Supports Work To Ride with $1 Million Grant for Facility Expansion

Grant Will Fund the Continued Transformative Equestrian Programming and Advancement for the Sport of Polo, Spearheaded by Work to Ride

The United States Polo Association (USPA) and Work to Ride are pleased to announce that the USPA has awarded a $1 million grant to Work to Ride (WTR), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to equine sports and education based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Polo Assn.



The funding will support the completion of a new 45,000-square-foot indoor riding facility, the McCausland Arena, at the Chamounix Equestrian Center, located just 10 minutes from Center City and home to the WTR program. The grant is specifically aimed at aiding in the completion of the new facility (Phase 1), further enabling WTR to provide year-round programming and services for the first time in 30 years.

Additionally, the project will benefit Philadelphia's community and the greater Philadelphia area, with a continued focus on targeting youth in surrounding neighborhoods with high concentrations of under-resourced families through after-school programming featuring equestrian programs, polo training, and equine education. While the USPA grant is dedicated to Phase 1, the broader project also encompasses the future refurbishment of the existing 50-year-old equestrian center and stable (Phase 2). This phase will create a safe, functional, and welcoming space for youth and horses, with plans to include new windows, roofing, and updated learning areas and bathrooms.

"I am beyond thrilled to announce this partnership with the USPA, U.S. Polo Assn., and USPA Global," stated Kareem Rosser, Executive Vice President of Work to Ride. "Both Work to Ride's and the USPA's interscholastic and intercollegiate programs have had a profound impact on my life, offering a rare opportunity to participate in a sport that has transformed my future. I'm especially excited about their meaningful contribution to our project and their ongoing commitment to making polo more accessible and inclusive for all."

This partnership with USPA, U.S. Polo Assn. , and USPA Global underscores a shared commitment to advancing the growth of the sport of polo while simultaneously enhancing the visibility and impact of all involved parties. Additionally, providing a space for USPA Intercollegiate/Interscholastic programs, USPA events, and other USPA activities further fosters youth participation and strengthens the sport's continued development.

"We are proud to support Work to Ride, an organization that has made a lasting impact on under-resourced urban youth through polo and other equine disciplines and education. This partnership strengthens our commitment to fostering the next generation of polo players and providing them with valuable life skills," said Chris Green, Chief Operating Officer & General Counsel of USPA.

As part of this grant agreement between the USPA and Work to Ride, U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the USPA, will be the Official Apparel and Jersey Sponsor for Work to Ride. The multi-billion-dollar global sports brand will provide team jerseys, whites, and polo gear bags for all Work to Ride program participants. U.S. Polo Assn. will also provide staff apparel for Work to Ride employees at the facility for events.?

"U.S. Polo Assn. is thrilled to give our support to the Work to Ride Program, an organization that empowers youth through horsemanship, equine sports and education," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Through this program, we will not only support the community but also the next generation of polo players and their equine partners while deepening our authentic connection to the sport."

Founded in 1994, Work to Ride is a community-based program that aids Philadelphia's under-resourced youth through constructive activities centered on horsemanship, equine sports, and education. The program is housed at Chamounix Equestrian Center, located in West Fairmount Park, Philadelphia. This setting provides a unique opportunity to bring Philadelphia's youth in contact with animals and nature.

Work to Ride is designed as a long-term program for 8- to 18-year-old students who must commit to a minimum of one year of participation. Through participation in evidence-based programs, students are working early mornings and after school for the opportunity to acquire life skills such as responsibility, decision making, and leadership while they learn to ride horses and play polo. In the process, they learn that the life limitations they see around them in local neighborhoods may not have to be so limiting after all.

For 25 years, WTR has been a successful participant in the USPA's Intercollegiate/Interscholastic Program. WTR participants and graduates have surpassed expectations, competing in and winning interscholastic and intercollegiate tournaments. To further strengthen this success, the planned building and renovations are essential for the expansion of programs and services, providing more young people with the opportunity to engage in this unique, urban equestrian community in the largest urban park in the United States and ensuring its sustainability for years to come.

About Work to Ride

Founded in 1994, Work to Ride (WTR) is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit community-based prevention program that aids Philadelphia's under-resourced youth through constructive activities centered on horsemanship, equine sports, and education. The program is housed at Chamounix Equestrian Center, located in West Fairmount Park, Philadelphia. This setting provides a unique opportunity to bring Philadelphia's youth in contact with animals and nature. Work to Ride has been featured on ESPN:E60, HBO Real Sports, and Sports Illustrated, to name a few. For more information, visit www.worktoride.net and follow on Instagram and on Facebook .

About United States Polo Association

The United States Polo Association® is organized and exists for the purposes of promoting the game of polo; coordinating the activities of its member clubs and registered player members; arranging and supervising polo tournaments, competitions and games; and providing rules, handicaps and tournament conditions for those events. Its overarching goals are improving the sport and promoting the safety and welfare of its human and equine participants. Founded in 1890, the USPA is the largest voluntary sports organization in North America for the sport of polo. The USPA is currently made up of more than 200 member clubs and over 5,000 registered player members. It annually awards and oversees roughly 50 national tournaments hosted by its member clubs. For more information, please visit uspolo.org .

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA),?the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn .?

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com .

