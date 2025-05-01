Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Announces Debentureholder Approval of Settlement Terms

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company"), today announced that as part of ongoing efforts to reduce debt and increase equity in the Company, that the holders (the "Debentureholders") of its 5 year, 8% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures, due November 30, 2026 with a face value of $8,050,000 (the "Debentures"), have approved a resolution (the "Debentureholder Resolution") that authorizes and approves:

the settlement of all amounts owing under the trust indenture providing for the issue of the Debentures dated as of November 12, 2021 (the "Indenture") and all other amounts payable under the Debentures and Indenture in exchange for the issuance by the Company of an aggregate of 40,250,000 common shares of the Company (the "Settlement Shares") at an issue price of $0.20 per Settlement Share for an aggregate issue price of $8,050,000.00 (the "Settlement"), with each Debentureholder receiving that number of Settlement Shares as is equal to the aggregate principal amount of Debentures held by such Debentureholder divided by $0.20; and the release and discharge of the Company from all obligations under the Debentures and the Indenture.

The Settlement Shares shall, in addition to any other resale restrictions as may be required under applicable securities laws and stock exchange rules, bear the following contractual restrictions on transfer which will be imprinted as a legend on the Settlement Shares and released over a 30-month period from the date of issuance of the Settlement Shares (the "Issue Date") as follows:

25% of the Settlement Shares will be released from the contractual restriction on the date that is 21 months following the Issue Date;

25% of the Settlement Shares will be released from the contractual restriction on the date that is 24 months following the Issue Date;

25% of the Settlement Shares will be released from the contractual restriction on the date that is 27 months following the Issue Date; and

25% of the Settlement Shares will be released from the contractual restriction on the date that is 30 months following the Issue Date.

Debenture holders representing 68.89% of the outstanding principal amount of the Debentures have provided written consent in favor of the Debentureholder Resolution (being an "Extraordinary Resolution" as defined in the Indenture) approving the Settlement, which exceeds the 66.7% threshold required under the Indenture. As a result, a meeting of Debentureholders to consider the Debentureholder Resolution and Settlement is not necessary.

Completion of the Settlement (the "Closing") remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and there can be no assurance that the Closing will occur. If approved, the Closing will become effective on the date that is not more than five business days following the date of receipt of Exchange approval of the Settlement and the issuance of the Settlement Shares, or such other date as may be determined by the Company.

