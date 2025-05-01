Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Stephanie Li, Founder and CEO of Spotlight West Communications, will take the stage as a speaker and MC at the inaugural Women in PR North America WorkWell Conference, taking place May 7, 2025, at the Old Mill Toronto during Women's Health Month.

The WorkWell Conference is a premier event designed to empower professionals in public relations, marketing, investor relations, communications, and business to accelerate growth while prioritizing career success, wellbeing, and innovation.

Hosted by Canadian Women in Public Relations, the conference brings together top industry professionals to discuss strategies for leadership, resilience, and growth in today's dynamic business environment.







Li will speak on "Creativity and Innovation: Breaking Through the Noise in a Rapidly Changing World: How Leaders Can Stay Ahead, Spark New Ideas and Drive Meaningful Impact," alongside a distinguished lineup of industry experts. This session will explore how women leaders can shape authentic personal brands, break through media bias, and amplify diverse perspectives across industries, offering attendees actionable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and drive success in their careers and businesses.

"I'm honoured to be part of the WorkWell Conference, where we are not only redefining leadership and success in PR, but also strengthening a community of women who lead with innovation and purpose. In a world that's constantly changing, resilience and collaboration are more important than ever, and gatherings like this are essential to inspiring and shaping the next generation of industry leaders."

The conference agenda includes three keynote presentations and five expert-led panels, featuring over 20 speakers on leadership, health and wellbeing, emotional intelligence, creativity, personal branding, media, and public relations.

To mark Canadian Women in Public Relations' 10-year anniversary, the event will provide attendees with a unique opportunity to network with event speakers and connect with fellow professionals in a relaxed and celebratory setting.

WorkWell Conference tickets are available now on Eventbrite, with full event details, including the agenda and speaker lineup at womeninpr.com.

Thank you to our partner Newsfile Corp for spreading the word about the WorkWell Conference and our organization's initiatives.

About Stephanie Li

Stephanie Li is the Founder and CEO of Spotlight West Communications, a global PR, marketing, and communications agency specializing in cross-cultural strategy, brand positioning, and long-term visibility for brands and leaders. With over 15 years of experience, Stephanie has led high-impact campaigns and strategic business consulting projects across the private and nonprofit sectors in North America and Asia.

She holds a Master's in Management from Harvard University and has been recognized with multiple awards and nominations, including Harvard's Emerging Leader Award, the Inspiring Canadians Woman Entrepreneur of the Year Award, the Association of Chinese Canadian Entrepreneurs' Best Community Service Award, and the B.C. Government Ministry of Attorney General's Multiculturalism and Anti-Racism Award.

Stephanie serves on the boards of several organizations, including S.U.C.C.E.S.S. and the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO). A trusted advisor to founders, C-suite executives, and global brands, she helps organizations elevate their brands, expand into new markets, and design marketing and communications strategies-and operational frameworks-that drive measurable, long-term growth.

About Women in PR North America

Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd. (Women in PR Canada®) and American Women in Public Relations (Women in PR USA®) form an influential network of leading businesswomen striving for excellence in the field of public relations. Together, the organizations make up Women in PR North America®.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250382

SOURCE: The Organization of Canadian Women in Public Relations Ltd.