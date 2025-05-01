Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - West Point Gold, (TSXV: WPG) (OTCQB: WPGCF) (FSE: LRA0) ("West Point Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that for a payment to the vendor of US$25,000, the Company has eliminated the royalty granted to them in the original option agreement (1% NSR, with a US$1,000,000 buyback) and eliminated the future US$200,000 payment on completion of a bankable feasibility study.

"The simplification of our ownership and potential commitments at Tip Top increases the value of the project for West Point Gold shareholders. With our near-term focus remaining on Gold Chain, this transaction makes Tip Top more attractive to potential acquirers, and we continue to evaluate opportunities to complete a value-enhancing transaction for shareholders," stated Quentin Mai, CEO.

Tip Top Project, Nevada

The Tip Top project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, at the north end of the White Mountains, five miles south of Montgomery Pass, on U.S. Highway 6 between Bishop, CA and Tonopah, NV. The project is approximately 60 km south-southeast of the past producing Borealis Mine (approximately 500,000 ounces of gold produced), now operated by Borealis Mining; the past producing Aurora Mine (approximately 1.9M ounces of gold produced), owned by Hecla; and, Headwater Gold's Spring Peak project, where Headwater is partnered with Newmont.

The project contains several low-sulfidation oxide gold-silver epithermal veins peripheral to an altered rhyodacite intrusion emplaced into a Jurassic-Cretaceous intrusion and a bimodal package of volcanic rocks. Two of the veins historically produced 6,900 ounces of gold and some silver. Since 1980, five companies have drilled the property, with 154 drill holes totalling 7,315 metres.

Selected historical high-grade drill hole intercepts from the Tip Top Gold project include the following:

TTD-02 returned 2.44m of 19.82 g/t Au from 20.20m (Hecla 2001)

TTD-04 returned 2.59m of 7.89 g/t Au from 32.00m (Hecla 2001)

T98-12 returned 4.57m of 16.31 g/t Au from 28.97m (Dos Amigos 1998)

T98-14 returned 9.14m of 14.42 g/t Au from 21.34m (Dos Amigos 1998)

The gold-bearing intercepts above are drilled intervals, and their true width cannot be determined at this time. Historical drilling along the Tip Top vein, and particularly around the Tip Top adit, has identified gold-bearing veins, and there is a good possibility of expanding the known mineralization along strike and to depth.

In 2020, the Company completed an extensive mapping and sampling program at Tip Top. Soil sampling revealed multi-kilometre gold-in-soil (Figure 1) and mercury-in-soil (Figure 2) anomalies trending northeast from where most of the drilling has been completed. Mapping helped identify structural controls of the gold mineralization (Figure 3). Company sampling across the known veins in the area of the Tip Top vein returned 6.7m of 11.8 g/t Au and 4.37m of 10.3 g/t Au (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Gold-in-Soil Anomaly at the Tip Top Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/250425_29c954f164a8ca2f_002full.jpg

Figure 2. Mercury-in-Soil Anomaly at the Tip Top Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/250425_29c954f164a8ca2f_003full.jpg

Figure 3. Geological Map with Rock Sampling Results in the Central Zone of the Tip Top Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5717/250425_29c954f164a8ca2f_004full.jpg

Qualified Person / Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Robert Johansing, M.Sc. Econ. Geol., P. Geo., the Company's Vice President, Exploration, is a qualified person ("QP") as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical content of this press release. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical information on the property, particularly with respect to historical drill results. However, the QP believes that prior drilling and analytical results were completed to industry standard practices.

About West Point Gold Corp.

West Point Gold Corp. (formerly Gold79 Mines Ltd.) is a publicly listed company focused on gold discovery and development at four prolific Walker Lane Trend projects covering Nevada and Arizona, USA. West Point Gold is focused on developing a maiden resource at its Gold Chain project in Arizona, while JV partner Kinross is advancing the Jefferson Canyon project in Nevada.

