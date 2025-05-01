NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation (the "Company" and/or "ZYUS") (TSX-V: ZYUS), a clinical stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates, today announced that the European Patent Office has granted and the opposition period has expired respecting patent No. EP 3962473 entitled "Formulation For Pain Management". This patent relates to ZYUS' cannabinoid-based lead drug candidate, Trichomylin softgel capsules. The EU patent marks the 9th issuance of a patent in this patent family, joining other jurisdictions such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Israel, India, Korea, South Africa and Hong Kong. The EU patent has been validated in 22 European countries and carries a term effective until May 1, 2040.

"The grant of this EU patent represents another milestone intended to drive shareholder value through expanded global protection of our novel fixed-dose formulation, Trichomylin softgel capsules," said Brent Zettl, President and CEO of ZYUS. "We continue to believe in our highly differentiated approach to pain management and look forward to further advancing this non-opioid based pharmaceutical solution to ultimately address areas of significant unmet medical need."

Conservative estimates suggest that chronic pain affects over 1.5 billion people globally, or 20% of the world's population (Goldberg DS, McGee SJ. "Pain as a global public heath priority" BMC Public Health 2011;11:770-774). With a view to providing a solution to this unmet need, ZYUS is currently advancing the development of Trichomylin softgel capsules in a Phase 2a, single-arm proof of concept study to investigate the safety and preliminary analgesic efficacy of Trichomylin® softgel capsules in humans with advanced cancer and moderate to severe cancer-related pain. Interim data from the Phase 2a study is expected late in the second quarter of 2025. For more information about the Phase 2a study, please visit clinicaltrials.gov and reference identifier NCT06533657.

Unit Offering

ZYUS also announced today that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,030,303 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of $0.66 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $2.0 million (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.94 for a period of twenty-four months from the date of issuance.

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes. No finders fees will be paid in connection with the Private Placement.

The Private Placement is expected to close over multiple tranches as the Corporation may determine from time to time, with the first tranche expected to close on or about May 6, 2025. The Private Placement is subject to customary conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of all necessary TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"), regulatory and other approvals.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada. The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to available exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any securities in the United States.

About ZYUS Life Sciences Corporation

ZYUS (TSXV: ZYUS) is a life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical drug candidates for pain management. Through rigorous scientific exploration and clinical research, ZYUS aims to secure intellectual property protection, safeguarding its innovative therapies and bolstering shareholder value. ZYUS' unwavering commitment extends to obtaining regulatory approval of non-opioid-based pharmaceutical solutions, in pursuit of transformational impact on patients' lives. For additional information, visit www.zyus.com or follow us on X (formerly known as Twitter) @ZYUSCorp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, the ability to introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the Company's beliefs and expectations regarding potential shareholder value, the Company's expected milestones for the first half of 2025, the timing of initiation or completion of clinical trials and availability of resulting data, the completion of the Private Placement, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the approval of the TSXV and the use of proceeds from the Private Placement. Any such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "contemplates", "believes", "projects", "plans", "will" and similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements about, among other things, the Company's business, the Company's ability to advance clinical research activities, the ability to introduce products that act as alternatives to current pain management therapies such as opioids, the Company's beliefs and expectations regarding potential shareholder value, the Company's expected milestones for the first half of 2025, the timing of initiation or completion of clinical trials and availability of resulting data, the completion of the Private Placement, the aggregate gross proceeds of the Private Placement, the approval of the TSXV and the use of proceeds from the Private Placement are all forward-looking information. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to achieve these results. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances or actual results unless required by applicable law.

