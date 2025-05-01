ORCHESTRAL MUSIC THAT'S RIGHT UP YOUR STREET: CBSO ANNOUNCES 2025-26 SEASON

BIRMINGHAM, England, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra (CBSO) today announces its 2025-26 season, presenting a compelling programme of concerts deeply connected to the city's vibrant cultural identity. The CBSO has crafted a season that brings together world-class classical performances, diverse cultural collaborations, and accessible community events that reflect what Birmingham audiences value most.

CBSO Music Director, Kazuki Yamada, comments: "Our 2025-26 season celebrates both our classical heritage and Birmingham's diverse cultural voices. We're bringing orchestral music directly to communities across the city - honouring traditional masterworks while creating experiences that reflect what Birmingham audiences have told us they value most."

Classical tradition at its finest

The 2025-26 season offers ambitious classical programming:

Kazuki Yamada begins a full Mahler Symphony Cycle with Symphony No.1.

with Symphony No.1. Elgar's The Dream of Gerontius opens the season with the full CBSO Chorus.

opens the season with the full CBSO Chorus. The CBSO season has drawn top international soloists, including; Isata Kanneh-Mason, Benjamin Grosvenor, and Lisa Batiashvili.

Celebrating Birmingham's cultural diversity

Building on successful past collaborations, the CBSO continues to champion the city's rich cultural tapestry:

Black Lives in Music brings a taste of their celebrated classical music festival to Birmingham with the return of award-winning singer-songwriter Laura Mvula to her hometown.

brings a taste of their celebrated classical music festival to Birmingham with the return of award-winning singer-songwriter Laura Mvula to her hometown. The CBSO & The Orchestral Qawwali Project , a glorious blend of Sufi poetry, Indian Classical dance and symphony orchestra returns to Birmingham.

, a glorious blend of Sufi poetry, Indian Classical dance and symphony orchestra returns to Birmingham. Rushil Ranjan leads an evening that celebrates the musical and spiritual connections between western and eastern classical music.

leads an evening that celebrates the musical and spiritual connections between western and eastern classical music. Satnam Rana presents Bringing the Light, an evening dedicated to celebrating light and winter festivals, including new commissions from contemporary voices including Cassie Kinoshi, Joan Armatrading and Roxanna Panufnik.

Taking music to Birmingham's communities

The CBSO continues its commitment to bringing music directly to communities across the city:

CBSO in the City week (23-28 July 2025) will return - as the CBSO delivers free music in public spaces throughout Birmingham.

Music for everyone

The season includes accessible programming designed to welcome new audiences:

The complete Star Wars Original Trilogy performed over a full weekend, with live orchestra (24-26 October 2025).

performed over a full weekend, with live orchestra (24-26 October 2025). Symphonic Queen celebrating one of the UK's greatest-ever rock bands.

celebrating one of the UK's greatest-ever rock bands. Charlie Chaplin's The Gold Rush with live orchestra.

"Our new season is a magnificent celebration of music" says Emma Stenning, CBSO Chief Executive, who promises that 2025-26 will deliver "joy filled concerts for everyone, whether you find us at Symphony Hall, across Birmingham and the West Midlands, or on national and international tour. Birmingham is our inspiration. Our home city is fantastically musical, and full of diversity and creative adventure. This new season is drawn from exactly that spirit, and presents us to the world as a truly future facing orchestra, that both celebrates the great classical repertoire, and dares to try something new".

"As you delve into what's on offer, we hope that you will discover music that moves you, uplifts you and offers you moments of celebration and reflection. We very much look forward to welcoming you to a concert soon."

