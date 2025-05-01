AI-driven efficiency programs empower global customers, further solidifying Bidgely's leadership in home energy management

Bidgely today announced that its artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions have accumulated over 1.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) in energy savings, equivalent to offsetting over 1 million metric tons of CO2 emissions. Bidgely's 1.5 TWh in energy savings was achieved through the collective efforts of a growing customer base across all fuel types gas, electric, dual fuel and even water leveraging the company's UtilityAI Platform to boost energy efficiency through enhanced customer engagement strategies.

Bidgely's 1.5 TWh milestone was achieved through its expanding product suite deployed by a growing customer base of gas, electric, dual fuel and water utilities.

This milestone follows Bidgely's rising "Leader" status on Guidehouse Research's latest Home Energy Management (HEM) Leaderboard, which recognized the company's expanding offerings for home energy reports (HERs), time-of-use (TOU) initiatives and managed electric vehicle (EV) charging. According to the report, "the company's dedication to expanding its platform capabilities, reaching new clients, and delivering quality services suggests that it will remain a Leader in the HEMS market for the foreseeable future

The company's customer engagement strategies, including personalized consumption insights, energy profiling and behavioral load shifting, also ranked Bidgely a "Leader" on Guidehouse Research's 2023 Customer Experience and Engagement Analytics leaderboard as well as IDC MarketScape's 2023 and 2021 Customer Engagement Vendor Assessments.

The impact of achieving over 1.5 TWh of energy savings is equal to offsetting CO2 emissions for one year from:

Over 1 billion pounds of coal burned

Nearly 2.5 million barrels of oil consumed

Nearly 121 million gallons of gas consumed

Industry-Leading Home Energy Management and Customer Engagement

Bidgely's patented disaggregation and UtilityAI platform helped utilities like Avista, NV Energy, Pacific Power, PSEG Long Island, Southern California Gas among others unlock real-time energy usage insights from raw meter data to drive smarter energy consumption through a suite of customized solutions, including:

Home Energy Management Program: 360-degree view of household energy use, broken down by appliance and usage patterns.

360-degree view of household energy use, broken down by appliance and usage patterns. Home Energy Reports: Personalized, dollar-based reports with easy-to-understand energy-saving recommendations.

Personalized, dollar-based reports with easy-to-understand energy-saving recommendations. Customer Experience Engagement: Multi-channel customer connection via smart alerts, web portals, and call center staff equipped with one-click consumption analytics.

Combined, these tools created a journey for homeowners to gain new visibility into their highest-impact appliances in order to better focus their energy-saving efforts, i.e. adjusting thermostat settings or upgrading to more efficient appliances.

"This achievement, fueled by our financial strength, continued leadership, and dedication to consistently delivering customer value, is a milestone we are excited to share with the market," said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. "The future of energy isn't just about grids and power-it's about people, resilience and intelligent action. Bidgely is helping create a world where utilities don't just manage demand-they anticipate and shape it."

Beyond Energy Efficiency Driving Greater Savings Through Smart Load Shaping

By strategically evolving and expanding its product suite, Bidgely's 1.5 TWh in energy savings is also a result of empowering utilities to boost enrollment in key load shaping and load shift programs. Bidgely's granular targeting of high-grid-impact customers unlocked the full potential of TOU rates, demand response and managed EV charging for its utility customers, while its recent GenAI integration enhances the accessibility and scalability of these programs.

"Achieving 1.5 TWh is more than a number; it's a demonstration of the future of energy management," said Gautam Aggarwal, chief revenue officer at Bidgely. "The precision and effectiveness of data-driven customer targeting activates unprecedented levels of efficiency and grid stability that will be instrumental for thriving in shifting dynamics of the energy industry."

To learn why utilities are using Bidgely's AI-powered solutions to enhance energy efficiency and customer engagement, download the report: Guidehouse Research Leaderboard: Home Energy Management Systems Providers

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company accelerating a clean energy future by enabling energy companies and consumers to make data-driven energy-related decisions. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographics, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From a distributed energy resources (DER) and grid edge perspective, Bidgely is advancing smart meter innovation with data-driven solutions for solar PVs, electric vehicle (EV) detection, EV behavioral load shifting and managed charging, energy theft, short-term load forecasting, grid analytics, and time of use (TOU) rate designs. Bidgely's UtilityAI energy analytics provides deep visibility into generation and consumption for better peak load shaping and grid planning, and delivers targeted recommendations for new value-added products and services. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 16 energy patents, $75M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential and commercial customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

