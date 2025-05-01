RetailTech Breakthrough's prestigious awards program conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis of standout leaders and technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of retail.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, today announced it has been recognized as "Overall RetailTech Company of the Year" for the second consecutive year. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is conducted by RetailTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout retail technology companies, products, and services worldwide.

This year's program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of retail technology advancements.

EDITED was selected for its unique, innovative approach to retail intelligence: creating a unified source of truth by connecting competitive, company, and customer data. This ensures retailers' decisions are market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The platform translates this data into connected, actionable insights using its retail-specific advanced AI technology.

The solution contextualizes vast, diverse data sets to reveal and prioritize opportunities for operational efficiency and enhanced profitability. This contextualized intelligence helps to inform pricing, assortment, and site merchandising strategies. With EDITED, retailers have a holistic view of their business in the context of market dynamics and customer expectations. The platform also optimizes efficiency throughout the product lifecycle with its ability to automate complex processes.

Leveraging LLM and ML, EDITED's solution drives data normalization, product matching, opportunity identification, and automated summary narratives. ML models normalize and categorize competitive data inputs while analyzing product attributes like categories and colors. Generative AI also provides narrative summaries from dashboard data and emerging trends.

"It's an honor to accept the RetailTech Breakthrough award for 'Overall RetailTech Company of the Year' once again in 2025. This recognition underscores our commitment to empowering retailers amidst dynamic industry shifts through enhanced agility, superior customer personalization, and optimized profitability," stated Doug Kofoid, CEO of EDITED. "Looking ahead, we remain dedicated to leveraging our deep retail expertise and advanced AI innovation to provide tailored, actionable intelligence that enables retailers to navigate the market with unmatched speed and precision."

"EDITED provides the unique ability to turn raw data into actionable insights that drive measurable results. Missteps and failures come as a result of making decisions without data, and many large retailers and brands have made terrible business moves because they relied on instinct rather than data analytics that can empower you to be a merchandiser, not a data analyst," said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director, RetailTech Breakthrough. "EDITED is setting the stage for a more intelligent, efficient, and customer-centric retail landscape. Their AI-driven solution consolidates competitor, company, and customer data, empowering merchandisers to be market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. As the retail landscape evolves, EDITED is providing retailers with faster, smarter decisions so that they can take action and drive profitability."

About EDITED

EDITED is the world's leading AI-powered retail intelligence platform that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

About RetailTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the RetailTech Breakthrough Awards program is the premier awards and recognition platform devoted to honoring excellence in retail technology companies, services and solutions around the world. The RetailTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of retail technology companies and products in categories that include store management, digital displays, checkout automation, workforce tools, smart dressing rooms and more. For more information visit retailtechbreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

