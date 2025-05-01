Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTC Pink: LRRIF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2025 exploration program at the Volney Project in the Black Hills Mining District, South Dakota. The program includes a high-resolution magnetic survey and a detailed mapping and sampling initiative targeting high-grade lithium, gold, and tin mineralization (Figure 1).

The Volney Project, located 20 km southwest of Spearfish, is a past-producing, multi-commodity asset situated on 142 hectares of privately held land with both surface and mineral rights enabling rapid permitting and efficient execution of exploration activities. A permit application has been submitted for an extensive drill program, and field crews are mobilized on site for mapping, sampling and geophysical surveys.

News Highlights

High-Grade Multi-Commodity Potential Across Property: The Volney Project hosts historic lithium grades up to 5.4% Li2O, including a 10,000 kg bulk sample that averaged 2.5% Li2O; gold values include 8.0 g/t Au over 43.0 m and 18.2 g/t Au over 18.3 m; and tin values up to 2.5% Sn reported across the full length of the property. Both lithium and tin are designated as critical minerals in the U.S., underscoring the strategic importance of the project.

Private Land - Fast-Tracked Permitting: The Volney Project is situated on 142 hectares of privately held land with both surface and mineral rights, year-round road access, and proximity to infrastructure, enabling rapid drill program execution and accelerated permitting from exploration through to production.

High-Resolution Magnetic Survey Underway: This 35 m resolution drone magnetic survey by EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. will assist in identifying structural controls, including shear zones associated with gold mineralization and pegmatite extensions.

Mapping and Sampling Program in Progress: Field teams are systematically mapping and collecting samples to refine drill targeting and expand known mineralized zones.

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of Lion Rock, stated, "Our 2025 exploration program is designed to advance the Volney project through detailed fieldwork and modern exploration techniques. With boots on the ground and private land permitting already in motion, we're excited to unlock the potential of this underexplored, multi-commodity project with historic sampling reporting near concentrate-grade lithium at surface. Volney has not benefited from modern exploration, and with lithium, gold and tin designated as U.S. critical minerals, the project is well-positioned with potential to support domestic supply priorities and create long-term value for our shareholders."





Figure 1. Multiple high-grade lithium and gold targets at the Volney Project, South Dakota.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/250393_5a10e00fb4424805_001full.jpg

About the Volney Project

The Volney Project is a multi-commodity project strategically located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a historically rich and active mining region (Figure 2). The Black Hills have produced over 62 million ounces of gold, including from the prolific Homestake Mine, one of the most significant gold producers in North American history. The district continues to attract modern exploration efforts, with companies such as Dakota Gold Corp., actively advancing projects within the Black Hills. The Project encompasses high-grade gold, high-grade lithium, and high-grade tin mineralization, with notable historic grades up to 18.2 g/t gold over 18.3 m, 5.3% Li2O, and 2.5% Sn. The Volney Project is home to the Giant Volney pegmatite, a 635 m long LCT (Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum) pegmatite with strong expansion potential, and an extensive high-grade gold system. The Project is accessible year-round and consists of private claims with surface and mineral rights, which facilitates rapid permitting and project advancement.





Figure 2. Volney Project regional map in the Black Hills, South Dakota.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8985/250393_5a10e00fb4424805_002full.jpg

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101. The data referenced in this release includes historical results derived from prior operators and public records. While the Company believes the historical data to be reliable and relevant, it has not yet independently verified the information through its own exploration programs. Further work is required to verify the accuracy of these results and determine their significance.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company committed to advancing high-grade gold and lithium projects across North America. The Company's flagship asset, the Volney Project, is located in South Dakota's Black Hills, a mining-friendly jurisdiction surrounded by active gold operations. The Volney Project hosts high-grade gold, lithium and tin mineralization, with historic drill results showing gold grades of up to 18.2 g/t Au over 18.3 m, lithium concentrations as high as 5.3% Li2O. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

On Behalf of the Board

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/250393

SOURCE: Lion Rock Resources Inc.