Dova's advanced AI co-pilot, DovaVision, is an endoscopy reading tool for UC clinical trials that reveals and quantifies nuanced disease severity for actionable insights at scale

Alimentiv, a global full-service GI contract research organization (CRO) providing clinical trials, medical imaging, and precision medicine services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and Dova Health Intelligence (formerly Satisfai Health), a Vancouver-based software company focused on the application of artificial intelligence to gastrointestinal disease assessment, are announcing the commercial availability of Dova Health's DovaVision,an AI-powered dynamic frame-level Mayo Endoscopic Sub-score (MES) feature analysis solution of endoscopy videos, providing adjunct AI-reads for Phase I through IV UC clinical trials.

With DovaVision, researchers and sponsors have access to enhanced endoscopic evaluation and interpretation, improving the depth of imaging data generated, leading to deeper insights in UC research and clinical development programs. Dova's technology was designed and built for purpose using a comprehensive global dataset of anonymized IBD colonoscopy videos, incorporating data labelling and clinical insights from Alimentiv's global leading central readers and medical experts on IBD disease assessment and scoring within UC clinical trials. "In the era of precision medicine, successful clinical trials require more than central reader generated categorical scores they need deeper, data-driven insights. With DovaVision, we're applying explainable AI to endoscopy video data to reveal additional understanding of gastrointestinal disease activity and treatment response," said Solveig Johannessen, CEO of Dova Health Intelligence.

"By detecting and quantifying subtle changes in endoscopic disease activity, DovaVision goes beyond manual scoring to deliver consistent, frame-level analysis of UC endoscopy videos. Its raw data outputs can integrate with other clinical datasets, enabling researchers and sponsors to correlate visual imaging biomarkers with patient outcomes to provide mechanistic insights. As a gastroenterologist, I know this will make a big difference in clinical trials," said Dr. Michael Byrne, founder and chairman of Dova.

"We are very excited to bring this enhanced video analysis capability into Alimentiv's medical imaging portfolio. In making this exciting new AI technology available for our sponsors, they will continue to lead the industry with more detailed analysis, competitive trial costs, and faster timelines," said Pierre Gaudreault, CEO, Alimentiv.

DovaVision is intended for research use only and is being made available within Alimentiv's proprietary multi-modal imaging review platform, Noto, offering a unique end-to-end solution for medical image-based analysis and scoring. DovaVision is not a medical device and is not intended to be used by healthcare professionals for clinical decision making, diagnosis, or for the provision of patient care.

About Alimentiv, Inc.

Alimentiv is a leading specialty GI-focused CRO, advancing frontiers of gastrointestinal (GI) clinical trials and medical research since 1986. As a global CRO offering clinical, medical imaging and precision medicine services and solutions, Alimentiv partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries to advance the development of novel therapies and accelerate their time to market. Alimentiv is headquartered in London, Ontario, Canada, with a global footprint across its operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Learn more: alimentiv.com

About Dova Health Intelligence Inc.

Dova Health Intelligence is a precision health technology company advancing gastrointestinal (GI) care and research through AI-powered solutions. Specializing in computer vision and data-driven diagnostics, Dova develops tools that enhance clinical decision-making, support pharmaceutical innovation, and improve patient outcomes. With a strong foundation in GI-focused modalities like endoscopy and ultrasound, Dova is expanding globally with a growing suite of scalable, intelligent products-such as DovaVision (formerly Certai) and DovaSound (formerly Sonai). Headquartered in Canada, Dova collaborates with leading researchers, clinicians, and industry partners to deliver actionable insights where they matter most. Learn more: dovahealth.ca

