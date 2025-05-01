Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL) ("Pineapple" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian mortgage technology and brokerage firm, today announced what it believes is a transformational milestone, official launch of Pineapple+, its fully proprietary, end-to-end broker platform that is expected to eliminate nearly $1 million in annual third-party technology, development and licensing costs while advancing the Company's strategy to streamline operations, accelerate revenue growth, and achieve sustained profitability.

We believe that, Pineapple+ represents a major milestone in the Company's evolution. Developed entirely in-house, Pineapple+ consolidates all primary operational functions including CRM, deal processing, document management, marketing automation, renewals, and business analytics into one seamless and fully owned ecosystem. Selective third-party integrations remain only in specialized areas such as compliance and payroll, ensuring optimized regulatory alignment without compromising independence or control.

As a result of this platform launch, Pineapple has already realized approximately $1 million in annual cost savings through the consolidation of third-party technologies into the Pineapple+ platform. The platform is also expected to materially reduce future development expenditures by centralizing innovation efforts under one scalable infrastructure.

"The launch of Pineapple+ is a transformational moment for our company," said Shubha Dasgupta, CEO of Pineapple Financial. "This platform is not only a testament to our innovation and execution capabilities but a key driver toward achieving sustained profitability. By reducing substantial operational costs and building a flexible foundation for future growth, we have significantly enhanced our financial strength and competitive positioning."

Pineapple has already implemented key components of the Pineapple+ platform and anticipates that associated operational cost savings will be fully reflected beginning in May 2025. This timeline is consistent with the Company's previously communicated objectives to improve operating leverage and support progress toward sustained profitability.

In addition to realized operational savings, Pineapple believes that Pineapple+ is well-positioned to support future revenue growth through several strategic levers:

Driving increased sales volume by enhancing broker productivity and reducing process friction;

Attracting new agent interest through the platform's automation capabilities and advisor-focused tools;

Supporting improved client retention via expanded engagement and relationship management features;

Elevating the end-customer experience to reinforce Pineapple brokers' role as trusted advisors delivering scalable, tech-enabled support.

Pineapple+ also establishes a launchpad for future innovation, unlocking opportunities for advanced AI integrations, predictive analytics, and deeper data intelligence, which we believe will allow the company to continually enhance broker success and operational efficiency.

"Pineapple+ gives us a competitive advantage in a shifting mortgage landscape," added COO Kendall Marin. "It strengthens our value proposition to brokers, partners, and clients, while positioning Pineapple as a fintech innovation leader within Canada's mortgage sector. We are confident this milestone will significantly contribute to our long-term growth and shareholder value."

The full demonstration video for informational purposes of the Pineapple+ platform can be viewed here:



CLICK HERE



