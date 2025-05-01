Hone Unveils Voice-First AI Coach for Upskilling: Hone AI

Now, HR and L&D Teams Can Offer Personalized, Research-Backed Skill Development Anytime, Anywhere.

Hone , the all-in-one employee development platform, today unveiled Hone AI, the first AI Coach built on the world's largest library of live online training. Hone AI combines the speed and scale of AI with the depth and credibility of human expertise, offering employees a personalized, always-on way to build leadership and workplace skills in the flow of work.

Hone AI



With nearly half of all workplace skills projected to be disrupted by 2027 ( World Economic Forum ), HR and L&D leaders face mounting pressure to upskill employees faster and more effectively. Yet most organizations rely on one-size-fits-all training sessions or traditional e-learning videos that feel disconnected from the real challenges of daily work.

Hone AI bridges the gap. It's a live, interactive AI Coach trained on lessons learned from thousands of hours of expert-led classes and grounded in research-backed content and industrial-organizational psychology. Whether employees are preparing for a high-stakes conversation or navigating everyday challenges, Hone AI supports upskilling through:

AI-Led Training : On-demand, interactive live training that drives skill building through voice, text, and visual learning.

AI Practice : Smart simulations that help employees practice real conversations with personalized feedback.

AI Coaching: 24/7 copilot that helps employees solve problems, stay productive, and upskill in the flow of work.

"We believe the future of learning blends the best of human facilitation with the power of AI," says Tom Griffiths, CEO and Co-Founder of Hone. "Hone AI gives employees personalized coaching grounded in the same science and content that powers our live programs. Across organizations, we're bridging talent gaps by providing more ways to build critical skills and meeting employees where they are, when they need it most."

What Makes Hone AI Different

Hone AI stands apart through its combination of:

Personalized and Contextual Guidance: Every interaction adapts to an employee's role, level, personality type, and company for highly relevant guidance that accelerates growth.

Live and interactive: Brings learning to life with live AI experiences that deeply engage employees.

Research-backed: Trained on content rooted in organizational psychology, behavior change, and modern learning science.

Designed for continuous growth: Combines AI-led learning with the Hone learning ecosystem-more than 100 live classes, cohort-based learning experiences, personality assessments, human-led 1:1 and group coaching, and more, for lasting behavior change at scale.

Hone AI empowers employees to build essential leadership and workplace skills like feedback, delegation, and change management. It extends the impact of HR and L&D teams' existing employee development programs, helping deliver continuous, measurable development across the entire organization.

See Hone AI in action at honehq.com/ai .

About Hone

Hone is the all-in-one employee development partner that combines live, interactive classes with expert facilitators and an AI-powered platform for measurably effective employee development. With the largest content library of its kind, Hone empowers learning leaders to run live programs for every employee and use case in one simple subscription. We're dedicated to transforming employee performance, retention, and engagement through learning experiences that drive real ROI and lasting behavior change.

