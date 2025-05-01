Anzeige
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
InteLogix Plans Global Expansion with Intent to Acquire Egypt-Based Athear

Finanznachrichten News

PARK CITY, Utah, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InteLogix, a leader in Customer Experience (CX) and Accounts Receivable Management (ARM), has announced its intent to acquire Athear for Marketing Services Co. ("Athear"), a customer experience managed workspace, and staff augmentation provider based in New Cairo, Egypt, later this year. The planned acquisition represents InteLogix's anticipated entry into the EMEA region and key European markets, including the GCC and UK, Germany, France, Luxembourg, Belgium, and Switzerland.

InteLogix is a global provider of customer experience and accounts receivable management solutions that help brands increase retention and revenue.

Once finalized, the acquisition will expand InteLogix's global presence and establish a service hub in New Cairo. This location will support clients with multilingual capabilities in Arabic, Turkish, French, German, Spanish, and Portuguese. Egypt was selected for its skilled talent pool, competitive costs, and strong infrastructure, including widespread fiber connectivity, a favorable time zone overlap with Europe, and government incentives for tech and export services. The New Cairo addition rounds out InteLogix's smart-shoring model-providing clients with a strategic blend of nearshore, offshore, and North American delivery options tailored to performance, cultural alignment, and cost efficiency.

Athear's clients include globally recognized brands, highlighting its reputation as a trusted provider in the region. The acquisition would also bring professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources organization (HRO) capabilities to InteLogix's service offering.

"This planned acquisition is an important step in helping our clients navigate rising operational costs in Europe and North America," said Mario Baddour, CEO of InteLogix. "It allows us to tap into a highly skilled, multilingual workforce while enhancing our digital-first model with LogixSuite. Our goal is to deliver smarter, more efficient solutions grounded in cultural fluency and operational excellence."

Known for its white-glove service and strong foundations, Athear brings deep expertise in customer support and client engagement.

"This alignment with InteLogix reflects the values and reputation we've built," said Tarek Ziden, Chairman and CEO of Athear. "We've earned global trust through consistent quality, and this partnership promises to expand our reach while preserving our momentum."

With a 68-year legacy across financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, and retail, InteLogix continues to scale globally, focusing on flexibility, cost efficiency, and localized expertise.

About InteLogix

InteLogix delivers scalable CX and ARM solutions that drive retention and revenue. Its human-delivered, digitally enabled model empowers teams with automation and insights, delivering long-term value through deep, enduring client partnerships.

Media Contact: Jeanne Vest, VP of Marketing, InteLogix, jeanne.vest@intelogix.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2673589/InteLogix_InteLogix_Plans_Global_Expansion_with_Intent_to_Acquir.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intelogix-plans-global-expansion-with-intent-to-acquire-egypt-based-athear-302439888.html

