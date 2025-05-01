Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 01.05.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 692 internationalen Medien
Glencore, Teck - und jetzt Forge? Dieses Junior-Unternehmen könnte der cleverste Kohle-Trade 2025 sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sucden Financial Limited: Sucden Financial Reports Improved 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has reported audited financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024, delivering increased profit, revenue and total net assets.

Sucden Financial Logo

Key highlights


2024

(£m)

2023

(£m)

Percentage

increase

Profit before taxation

36.7

23.8

54.6

Total net assets

181.1

169.0

7.1

Net revenue

85.2

69.7

22.1

"In 2024, Sucden Financial delivered a very positive performance across all key financial metrics, benefitting from supportive market conditions as well as the positive momentum we are building across the business. Our prudent organic growth strategy and significant investments in technology mean we are able to offer clients a growing range of services across FX, fixed income and commodities markets globally.

We are well positioned for the future with the stability and flexibility to support our clients in rapidly evolving market conditions."

Marc Bailey - Chief Executive Officer

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income, and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 50 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

twitter.com/SucdenFinancial
linkedin.com/company/sucden-financial/
sucdenfinancial.com

Media Contact: Robert Cantle or Rosetta Smith, 020 3207 5280, press@sucfin.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2508678/4918799/Sucden_Financial_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sucden-financial-reports-improved-2024-financial-results-302443889.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.