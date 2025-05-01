ReelTime Rentals, Inc.: ReelTime's Revolutionary Music Generator Now Available to the Public Allowing Commercial Audio Production Capabilities in Most Languages to the RI Community

As RI has learned all major languages, unlike other music generators, music can be created in most spoken languages, and accents.

ReelTime (OTCPINK:RLTR) Following last week's major announcement that films created using RI-powered tools are officially eligible for Oscar consideration, ReelTime announced that RI has released music generation as a standard feature to the public. As RI has learned all major languages, unlike other music generators, music can be created in most spoken languages, and accents.

Anyone can use the music generator at https://reeltime.com/ri/

RI's Core which previously set new standards in audio creation, surpassing milestones in broadcast-quality music, soundtracks, and video production, meeting the strictest industry standards across multiple sectors, is now available to the public as a standard feature of RI. Users can now produce fully finished audio suitable for broadcast, film, marketing, and mainstream music publishing.

The public version of the Reel Intelligence music generator allows access to the basic capabilities to create jingles, songs, or instrumental backing tracks as standard to the RI community. Users can upload their own lyrics and create in any style or simply prompt RI to create on its own based on a description of the song.

For example, in Prompt mode a user could ask RI to make a song "about a group of friends getting together after many years at their old hangout "The Place" to remember one of the groups that passed on recently. Male voice." Then describe the genre such as Jazz, Rock, or even K-Pop, and RI will write the song, and record it within minutes providing two examples.

Adjustments can be made by adjusting the prompt. More advanced features that exist in RI's Core such as uploading an audio file, recording their voice, or even creating an enhanced clone of their voice, and editing, will become available in the near future. The audio is royalty free, can be copywritten and released for commercial purposes, and licensed out or monetized.

Barry Henthorn, CEO of ReelTime, stated:

" RI has the ability to not only dramatically enhance the production quality for musicians at a fraction of the cost of traditional recording methods, but it also allows non-musicians to create audio at the highest quality without any prior experience. Soon professional movie scores, integrated audio visual, and other content creation will be available to all within the RI community."

RI stands apart from conventional AI, combining generative and agentic intelligence through a network of autonomous agents that dynamically engage with a robust infrastructure. This synergy enables RI to create fully adaptive content across audio, visual, and video formats-learning and evolving through both data and human collaboration.

The audio generated by RI complies with all technical and creative requirements for top-tier commercial use and is fully eligible for consideration in all major music awards, including the Grammy Awards, Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, American Music Awards (AMAs), Billboard Music Awards, and the MTV Video Music Awards, among others. An example that was created using the tools learned in the RI core can be heard by clicking.



About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media/ReelTime VR: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Rentals, Inc. DBA ReelTime VR, ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are producing, evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is a next-generation media and technology company developing innovative tools for content creation, storytelling, and audience engagement. Its flagship platform, Reel Intelligence (RI), combines advanced machine learning and autonomous agents to deliver an unprecedented suite of creative tools for professionals across industries or casual consumers. We have end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime Media also develops enhanced media technologies featuring its proprietary RI "Reel Intelligence" generation core. On 03/20/2025 ReelTime released its Real Intelligence "RI" cognitive language knowledge base to the connected community to teach, learn, work, and express with. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies.

Contact: ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/reeltimes-ri-revolutionary-music-generator-now-available-to-the-1022204