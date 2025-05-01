Tradable Bits Launches High-Performance Data Reporting Tool Octane for Live Event Organizations

Octane Delivers Real-time Data-driven Business Insights For Faster Decision-Making

Tradable Bits , the global leader in fan tech, today launched Octane , a powerful data reporting platform to help live event organizations turn real-time insights into deeper fan connections. Capable of loading dashboards in two seconds and responding to queries at an average rate of 1.2 seconds, Octane dramatically reduces time-to-input from hours to minutes, enabling teams to make more informed fan engagement decisions when it matters most.

Octane connects previously siloed channels like Ticketing, Attendance, Food & Beverage POS, Merchandise, Campaign, Email Lists, and more than 400 other variables to precisely attribute revenue generated by fans. Among the most popular data analysis queries by live event organizations are ticket sales by event or date; ticket sales by zip code; average revenue per fan; year-over-year retention by ticket type; and fan categorization by spend. Octane can also evaluate effectiveness of marketing and ad spend through metrics like Return On Advertising Spend (ROAS), Cost Per Acquisition (CPA), ad impressions, conversions, and campaign performance by network.

Dashboards in Octane are customizable to the unique and evolving needs of each organization. Its intuitive design interface makes data accessible across the organization, including for team members without Business Intelligence tool training.

"Tradable Bits enables organizations to unlock the true potential of their fan data, and our new product Octane allows organizations to make faster business decisions backed by data insights," said Darshan Kaler, co-founder and CEO of Tradable Bits. "Organizations need to be able to use their fan data in simple and uncomplicated ways. But making the acquisition, analysis, and activation of fan data frictionless is ultimately a very complicated task. We make it seem easy by combining an intimate knowledge of the live events industry with technological innovations like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Natural Language Processing (NLP)."

Tradable Bits is a leading provider of cutting-edge fan engagement, data analytics, and marketing solutions to the global sports, music, and entertainment industries. Tradable Bits' proprietary fan engagement platform and CRM leverages zero-party data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning so promoters, sports leagues and teams, and live event organizations can market more effectively, generate revenue, and foster brand loyalty. Tradable Bits' technology is built exclusively in-house by award-winning engineers and mathematicians working alongside veteran sports and entertainment executives to meet the unique needs of live audience organizations. More than 100 leading organizations rely on Tradable Bits including sports partners in the AFL, NBA, NFL, NRL, NHL, MLB and MLS, and entertainment partners AEG Presents' GoldenVoice, BMG, Live Nation Canada, Front Gate Tickets, Country Music Association, Danny Wimmer Presents, Life is Beautiful, and Outside Lands. Tradable Bits is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, and has offices in North America, Australia, and Europe. More information is available at www.tradablebits.com .

