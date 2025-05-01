Tharimmune Inc.: Tharimmune Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at Upcoming DDW and EASL Conferences

Tharimmune, Inc., (Nasdaq:THAR) ("Tharimmune" or the "Company") a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics in inflammation & immunology announced abstracts featuring clinical data on its lead drug candidate, TH104, have been accepted for presentation at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Annual Meeting and at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress. Both conferences will take place in May 2025.

The accepted abstracts detail recent clinical advancements and emerging data underscoring the potential of TH104 to address significant unmet medical needs in immunological and inflammatory disorders.

DDW is the premier meeting for professionals working in gastroenterology, hepatology, gastrointestinal endoscopy, gastrointestinal surgery and related fields. DDW 2025 will take place May 3-6, 2025, in San Diego, CA and online.

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2025:

Abstract Number: Mo1549

Session Type: Poster Session

Title: Cholelithiasis and Biliary Tract Disorders

Date & Time: May 5, 2025 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM PDT

Presentation Title: The pharmacokinetics Of TH104 In healthy subjects

Location: San Diego Convention Center, San Diego, California

EASL is a medical association dedicated to pursuing excellence in liver research, to the clinical practice of liver disorders, and to providing education to all those interested in hepatology and its meeting will take place from May 7-10, 2025 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands and online.

European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress 2025:

Abstract Number: WED-343

Session Type: Poster Session

Title: Rare Liver Diseases

Date & Time: May 7, 2025 from 08:30 to 17:00 CEDT

Presentation Title: The metabolism of TH104 - a new drug for the treatment of pruritus in PBC

Location: RAI Convention Centre, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

About Tharimmune, Inc.

Tharimmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a diverse portfolio of therapeutic candidates in immunology, inflammation and oncology. Its lead clinical asset, TH104, is being developed for a specific indication via a 505(b)2 pathway for respiratory and/or nervous system depression in military personnel and chemical incident responders who may encounter environments contaminated with high-potency opioids. The expanded pipeline includes other indications for TH104, such as chronic pruritus in primary biliary cholangitis and TH023, a new approach to treating autoimmune diseases along with an early-stage multispecific biologic platform targeting unique epitopes against multiple solid tumors through its proprietary EpiClickTechnology. The Company has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access their antibody discovery technology for targeting specified disease markers. Tharimmune continues to position itself as a leader in patient-centered innovation while working to deliver long-term value for shareholders. For more information, visit: www.tharimmune.com .

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding the timing and design of Tharimmune's future Phase 2 trial, Tharimmune's strategy, future operations, future financial position, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "depends," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such differences, include, but are not limited to, those discussed under Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other periodic reports filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this release. Subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change; however, the Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

Contacts:

Tharimmune, Inc.

ir@tharimmune.com

Alliance Advisors IR

Tirth T. Patel

tpatel@allianceadvisors.com

212-201-6614

SOURCE: Tharimmune Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/tharimmune-abstracts-accepted-for-presentation-at-upcoming-ddw-and-easl-conferences-1022082