Kootenay Resources Inc.: KTRI Reports on Drill Results From the Two Times Fred Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 1, 2025 / Kootenay Resources Inc. (TSXV:KTRI) (the "Company" or "KTRI") reports on drill assays from review of $4.0 million dollars of work conducted on Two Times Fred, Nechako Plateau Region, British Columbia, as disclosed in the news release of March 27, 2025.
Dale Brittliffe P.Geo., VP of Exploration says "This epithermal vein system has excellent prospects for a significant gold discovery. Drilling to date has clearly defined a range of mineralized targets to follow up. The vein system is large, measuring at least 3.5 km x 2km. All veins encountered are anomalous in gold and silver and the prevalence of outcropping sinter rock (hot springs related silica) indicates the mineralized system is almost entirely preserved from erosion. The last hole, 2XF-22-0041, was the best to date with no other holes completed within 300m in either direction on the Saki vein"
The continuing review of exploration conducted on the system reveals:
35 of 41 diamond drill holes range from anomalous results to highs of 10.8 gpt gold and 122 gpt silver.
Last Hole was the best hole.
14.95 meters of 1.28 gpt gold and 14.6 gpt silver from 21.1 meters with 3 meters of 2.66 gpt gold and 31.2 gpt silver and 2.85 meters of 2.3 gpt gold and 21.1 gpt silver.
20.6 meters of 1.32 gpt gold and 17.2 gpt silver from 47.7 meters with 2 meters of 6.93 gpt gold and 58.6 gpt silver and 1 meter of 10.8 gpt gold and 88.5 gpt silver.
The project remains lightly drilled over multiple veins in a large area.
Two primary vein trends with one striking north-northeast and the other northeast. All are steep dipping
The two sets make up a classic structural pattern often seen in vein systems possibly indicative of strike slip movement.
Numerous veins occur with five principal veins trends to date
Borrow Pit
Saki
Hidden Hand
Gold Hill
Shinju
The Shinju and Gold Hill are northeast trending veins
Saki, Hidden Hand and Borrow Pit are north-northeast trending veins.
Key features of the principal mineralized veins are summarized below, a table of compiled drill highlights follows. All drill assays quoted are core length, drawn from both Kootenay and Centerra datasets. Data from all drilling programs quoted were subject to industry standard QA-QC protocols.
The North-Northeast Trending Veins:
Borrow Pit Vein
Strike length in outcrop up to 650 meters with a further potential strike of 1,300+ meters indicated by magnetic trend and intercept in hole 2XF 21-0021
Only three holes drilled along 1,300 meters
Two are anomalous in gold and one missed the vein.
2XF 21-0021
Northern end of drill test
0.73 meters of 5.07 gpt gold and 6.6 gpt silver from 171.27 meters
2XF 21-0022
Appears to have missed vein.
2XF-21-0023
850 meters south of 2XF-21-0021.
1.18 meters of 0.44 gpt Gold and 18.7 gpt silver.
0.52 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 5.4 gpt silver.
Saki Vein
Strike length in outcrop about 300 meters, in drilling 1,300 meters and as indicated by magnetics 2,000 meters
Wide step outs of 400 and 500 meters
Hole 2XF-21-0026 possibly hit Saki Vein which would extend drilled length to 2,150 meters. More drilling required to confirm correlation.
8 to 10 holes drilled depending on whether hits in 2XF-21-0026 and 21-0030 are Saki vein
All holes anomalous and open along strike and to depth
Details of the 8 holes along 1300 meters of strike from south the north as follows
2XF-19-05
Three veins.
One meter of 0.9 gpt gold and 31.7 gpt silver.
18 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 19 gpt silver with 1 meter of 1.48 gpt gold and 5 gpt silver from 18 meters.
43 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 7 gpt silver with 2 meters of 0.92 gpt gold and 7 gpt silver from 43 meters with 3 meters of 0.71 gpt gold and 6.4 gpt silver and 2 meters of 0.92 gpt gold and 6.9 gpt silver.
Section 2XF-15- 01, 02, 07, 08
200 meters on strike of 2XF 19-05.
2XF-15-01
Two veins.
6.6 meters of 1.66 gpt gold and 30 gpt silver with 0.4 meters of 4.4 gpt gold and 57.8 gpt silver from 8.5 meters and 0.8 meters of 4.19 gpt gold and 59.1 gpt silver.
9 meters of 0.54 gpt gold and 8.9 gpt silver.
2XF-15-02
Two veins.
15.5 meters of 0.83 gpt gold and 14.8 gpt silver with 2 meters of 2.1 gpt gold and 28 gpt silver from 12 meters.
17.5 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 10.7 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.5 gpt gold and 58 gpt silver.
Section 2XF-19-02
2XF-19-02
2 meters of 0.9 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver from 163.5 meters.
Section 2XF-21-0041
2XF-21-0041
Last hole of program.
Drilled in a 775 meter gap 325 meters north of 2XF-19-02.
Best drill result to date.
14.95 meters of 1.28 gpt gold and 14.6 gpt silver from 21.1 meters with 3 meters of 2.66 gpt gold and 31.2 gpt silver and 2.85 meters of 2.3 gpt gold and 21.1 gpt silver.
20.6 meters of 1.32 gpt gold and 17.2 gpt silver from 47.7 meters with 2 meters of 6.93 gpt gold and 58.6 gpt silver and 1 meter of 10.8 gpt gold and 88.5 gpt silver.
Closest holes 325 meters to the south and 450 meters to the north.
Section 2XF-21-0015, 0016, 450 meters north of 2XF-22-0041.
2XF-21-0015
Four veins
15 meters of 0.76 gpt gold and 11.2 gpt silver from 64 meters with 1 meter of 3.13 gpt gold and 27 gpt silver from 64 meters.
15.02 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 7.8 gpt silver with 1.02 meters of 0.7 gpt gold and 23 gpt silver.
10.26 meters of 0.72 gpt gold and 40.4 gpt silver from 139.1 meters with 2.78 meters of 1.18 gpt gold and 40.4 gpt silver.
1.4 meters of 0.3 gpt gold and 25 gpt silver.
2XF 21-0016
Three veins.
23.8 meters of 0.51 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver from 113.6 meters with 14.97. meters of 0.68 gpt gold and 15 gpt silver. And 0. 5 meters of 1.95 gpt gold and 19.7 gpt silver.
4.1 meters of 0.98 gpt gold and 24.9 gpt silver from 130.22 meters
15.15 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 17 gpt silver from 202.9 meters with 5.77 meters of 0.61 gpt gold and 20.9 gpt silver.
400 meters north is possible strike extension in hole 2XF-21-0030
2XF 21-0030
5 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 24 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.54 gpt gold and 73 gpt silver from 147 meters.
0.8 meters of 2.29 gpt gold and 26.4 gpt silver from 161.5 meters.
Hidden Hand Vein(s)
Potential 1,000 meter strike based on outcrop, two possible drill intercepts and magnetic signature.
Possible hits in two drill holes 2XF-21-0017 and 2XF-15-07.
A blind vein uncovered in an access trail.
The Northeast Trending Veins:
Gold Hill Vein
Strike length of outcrop about 250 meters, in drill intercepts up to 800 meters with probable 1,100 meter strike indicated by magnetics
Steep to vertical dip.
Only seven drill holes
Open in all directions
Five of six holes hit gold mineralization over 0.1 gpt gold.
Wide spaced holes over 800 meters length
Two fences 150 meters apart and then single holes 350 meters and 700 meters further northeast respectively.
One hole 2XF-21-0036 intercepted Vein at 300m vertical depth from surface.
Most holes less than 150 to 200 meters vertical depth.
Drill holes 2XF-15-03, 04, 05, 06; 19-01, 04 and 21-0036
Section with 2XF 15-03, 04 and 21-0036
2XF-15-03
Gold Hill is split into two veins
11.06 meters of 0.39 gpt gold and 8.3 gpt silver from 2.4 meters.
14.14 meters of 0.40 gpt gold and 8.2 gpt silver from 30.5 meters
2XF-15-04
24.40 meters of 0.29 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 61 meters
Down dip 30 meters of 2XF 15-03
2XF-21-0036
Two Veins
Shallow 0.51 meters of 0.41 gpt gold and 6.1 gpt silver from 104.25 meters
4.72 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 34.7 gpt silver from 371.28 meters
On section with 2XF-15-03, 04
267 meters down dip of 2XF-15-04
Section with 2XF-15-05, 06; 150 meters from Section 2XF 15-03, 04
2XF-15-05
Broad 47.05 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 4 gpt silver from 4.1 meters
Includes 0.83 meters of 2.39 gpt gold and 8.2 gpt silver.
2XF-15-06
Did not hit vein
On section with 2XF-15-05
2XF-19-01
10 meters of 0.37 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver from 101.4 meters
Includes 1 meter of 0.9 gpt gold and 11 gpt silver.
About 350 meters on strike of 2XF-15-03, 04.
2XF-19-04
6 meters of 0.45 gpt gold and 2 gpt silver from 197 meters.
325 meters along strike from 2XF-15-05, 06.
Shinju Vein
Probable strike of 1,500 meters
10 holes
Lightly drilled
Only eight holes on two fences that are 900m apart; one single hole in between those fences and another single hole 300m northeast along strike
All holes hit vein with anomalous gold
Veins open in all directions
Deepest intersection to date is 265m from surface (2XF21-0031)
Section 2XF-0021- 0024, 0030
2XF-21-0024
Three veins from 59.31, 137.88 and 211.13 meters respectively.
5.89 meters of 0.43 gpt gold and 15 gpt silver
8.31 meters of 0.31 gpt gold and 10.1 gpt sivler with 0.5 meters of 0.91 gpt gold and 25.5 gpt silver.
7.07 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 62.9 gpt silver with 0.7 meters of 0.99 gpt gold and 4.8 gpt silver.
2XF-21-0030
Two Veins could also correlate with Borrow Pit Vein.
5 meters of 0.75 gpt gold and 24 gpt silver with 1 meter of 2.54 gpt gold and 73.3 gpt silver from 147 meters.
0.8 meters of 2.29 gpt gold and 26.4 gpt silver from 161.5 meters.
Section 2XF-21-0025, 0028, 0029, 0031 and 0032
450 meters step out from Section 2XF-21-0014, 0030.
2XF-21-0025
Four veins intercepted
8.1 meters of 0.28 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver
1 meter of 0.51 gpt gold and 2 gpt silver
0.68 meters of 0.51 gpt gold and 6 gpt silver
0.7 meters of 0.27 gpt gold and 13 gpt silver
2XF-210028
Four veins intercepted
0.77 meters of 0. 44 gpt gold and 2.9 gpt silver from 94.13 meters.
50.57 meters of 0.37 gpt gold and 16.2 gpt silver with 1.02 meters of 1.22 gpt gold and 28.4 gpt silver from 130.43 meters.
1 meter of 0.82 gpt gold and 17.4 gpt silver from 185 meters.
4.6 meters of 0.69 gpt gold and 15.1 gpt silver with 1 meter of 1.38 gpt gold and 20.7 gpt silver from 190 meters.
2XF-2100-29
Four veins intercepted
43.45 meters of 0.41 gpt gold and 9.6 gpt silver with 2.5 meters of 1.14 gpt gold and 29.6 gpt silver from 77 meters.
1.03 meters of 1.3 gpt gold and 14.2 gpt silver from 136.12 meters.
0.5 meters of 1.07 gpt gold and 6.8 gpt silver from 178.7 meters
2.17 meters over 1.42 gpt gold and 9.3 gpt silver from 189.5 meters.
2XF-21-0031
Four veins intercepted
2 meters of 0.17 gpt gold and 16.8 gpt silver
0.4 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 8 gpt silver
0.9 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 6.1 gpt silver
5 meters of 0.65 gpt gold and 13.1 gpt silver with 0.6 meters of 2.14 gpt gold and 29.8 gpt silver.
2XF-21-0032
73.5 meters of 0.32 gpt gold and 11.2 gpt silver from 126.5 meters includes
2.9 meters of 0.79 gpt gold and 55.9 gpt silver.
Section 2XF-21-0033
400 meters along strike of Section 2xF 21-28, 29, 31, 32.
Five veins intercepted
4.31 meters of 0.5 gpt gold and 2.5 gpt silver from 110.60 meters.
0.51 meters of 0.6 gpt gold and 3.8 gpt silver from 120.71 meters.
0.86 meters of 1.13 gpt gold and 2.7 gpt silver from 126.88 meters
1.07 meters of 0.77 gpt gold and 5.1 gpt silver from 146.06 meters
3.29 meters of 0.23 gpt gold and 23.4 gpt silver from 321.77 meters deepest on property.
Section 2XF-21-0018, 0019, 0020
500 meters along strike of Section 2XF 21-0033
Good grades to over 2 gpt gold - important because outcrops of scinter demonstrate this is the very top of the vein system where values are often negligible thus gold here is an indication of grade potential at depth.
2XF-21-0018
Two veins.
0.56 meters of 1.01 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 50.15 meters
4.36 meters of 0.38 gpt gold and 4.9 gpt silver from 109.95 meters
2XF-21-0019
Three veins.
1 meter of 2.02 gpt gold and 15.3 gpt silver from 37 meters
0.94 meters of 0.6 gpt gold and 8.1 gpt silver from 60.17 meters
4.45 meters of 0.46 gpt gold and 5.5 gpt silver from 83.2 meters
2XF-21-0020
Two veins.
0.66. meters of 2.13gpt gold and 19.7 gpt silver from 49.39. meters
5 meters of 0.4 gpt gold and 7.7 gpt silver from 72 meters with 0.87 meters of 0.87 gpt gold and 11.6 gpt silver.
Other veins or vein trends include "Shochu" vein intercepted in the northernmost reconnaissance hole on the property to date, RC drill hole 2XF-22-RC003. Additional targets or trends are indicated by mineralized rock chip outcrops to the west and 800 meters east of Gold Hill Vein. It is probable further exploration work will reveal more veins.
A tabulation of drilling results from three drilling campaigns since 2015 is shown below. Drill holes 2XF-15-01 to 08 and 2XF-19-01 to 05 represent early tests of surface anomalies conducted by Kootenay Resources in 2015 and 2019. Subsequent drilling, 2XF-21-0014 to 0041 were compiled from database received from Centerra. Exploration work completed by that company is well documented in publicly available BC Assessment report #41144. Data were collected to industry standard QA-QC protocols and are considered representative of the tenor of the veins tested by this work.
HOLEID
FROM (m)
TO (m)
INTERVAL1
Au_ppm
Ag_ppm
Target Area
2XF-15-01
8.50
15.10
6.60
1.66
30.1
Saki
INCL
10.30
11.20
0.50
4.44
51.8
Saki
AND
13.70
14.50
0.80
4.19
59.1
Saki
AND
27.10
36.10
9.00
0.54
8.9
Saki
2XF-15-02
12.00
27.50
15.50
0.83
14.8
Saki
INCL
24.50
26.50
2.00
2.10
28.8
Saki
AND
45.00
62.50
17.50
0.46
10.7
Saki
INCL
47.00
48.00
1.00
2.52
58.4
Saki
2XF-15-03
2.44
13.50
11.06
0.39
8.3
Gold Hill
AND
30.50
44.64
14.14
0.40
8.2
Gold Hill
2XF-15-04
36.60
61.00
24.40
0.29
7.7
Gold Hill
2XF-15-05
4.10
51.15
47.05
0.28
4.0
Gold Hill
INCL
7.10
7.93
0.83
2.39
8.2
Gold Hill
2XF-15-06
no
significant
intercept
Gold Hill
2XF-15-07
33.70
35.40
1.70
0.43
19.9
Saki
2XF-15-08
22.45
84.70
62.25
0.15
7.8
Saki
OR
56.25
80.20
23.95
0.21
16.4
Saki
INCL
68.10
74.00
5.90
0.32
35.0
Saki
INCL
69.50
70.60
1.10
0.63
67.9
Saki
2XF-19-01
101.40
111.40
10.00
0.37
5.7
Gold Hill
INCL
109.40
110.40
1.00
0.90
11.5
Gold Hill
2XF-19-02
163.50
165.50
2.00
0.90
11.5
Saki
2XF-19-03
178.50
187.50
9.00
0.21
3.2
Gold Hill
2XF-19-04
197.00
203.00
6.00
0.45
2.0
Gold Hill
2XF-19-05
9.00
10.00
1.00
0.90
31.7
Gold Hill
AND
18.00
36.00
18.00
0.50
19.3
Gold Hill
INCL
34.00
35.00
1.00
1.48
5.4
Gold Hill
AND
43.00
86.00
43.00
0.39
6.6
Gold Hill
INCL
48.00
51.00
3.00
0.71
6.4
Gold Hill
AND
67.00
69.00
2.00
0.92
6.9
Gold Hill
2XF-21-0014
158.13
158.50
0.37
0.24
8.4
Exploration
2XF-21-0015
64.00
79.00
15.00
0.76
11.2
Saki
INCL
75.00
76.00
1.00
3.13
27.0
Saki
AND
122.50
137.52
15.02
0.39
7.8
Saki
INCL
131.98
133.00
1.02
0.70
23.0
Saki
AND
139.10
149.36
10.26
0.72
18.7
Saki
INCL
142.66
145.44
2.78
1.18
40.4
Saki
AND
163.80
165.20
1.40
0.30
25.0
Saki
2XF-21-0016
113.60
137.45
23.85
0.51
11.1
Saki
INCL
119.35
134.32
14.97
0.68
15.0
Saki
INCL
124.00
124.50
0.50
1.95
19.7
Saki
AND
130.22
134.32
4.10
0.98
24.9
Saki
AND
202.90
218.05
15.15
0.39
17.7
Saki
INCL
212.28
218.05
5.77
0.61
20.9
Saki
2XF-21-0017
47.50
48.00
0.50
0.20
8.4
Hidden
2XF-21-0018
59.15
59.71
0.56
1.01
7.7
Shinju
2XF-21-0018
109.95
114.31
4.36
0.38
4.9
Shinju
2XF-21-0019
37.00
38.00
1.00
2.02
15.3
Shinju
AND
60.17
61.11
0.94
0.60
8.1
Shinju
AND
83.20
87.65
4.45
0.46
5.5
Shinju
2XF-21-0020
49.39
50.05
0.66
2.13
19.7
Shinju
AND
72.00
77.00
5.00
0.40
7.7
Shinju
INCL
72.00
72.87
0.87
0.87
11.6
Shinju
2XF-21-0021
171.27
172.00
0.73
5.07
6.6
Borrow Pit
2XF-21-0022
no
significant
intercept
Exploration
2XF-21-0023
258.07
259.25
1.18
0.44
18.7
Borrow Pit
AND
261.48
262.00
0.52
0.75
5.4
Borrow Pit
2XF-21-0024
59.31
65.20
5.89
0.43
15.0
Saki
AND
137.88
146.19
8.31
0.32
10.1
Saki
INCL
138.50
139.00
0.50
0.91
25.5
Saki
AND
211.13
218.20
7.07
0.28
62.9
Saki
INCL
212.30
213.00
0.70
0.99
4.8
Saki
AND
213.69
218.20
4.51
0.14
95.1
Saki
2XF-21-0024
216.50
218.20
1.70
0.17
122.0
Saki
2XF-21-0025
141.00
149.10
8.10
0.28
6.0
Shinju area
AND
177.00
178.00
1.00
0.50
2.0
Shinju area
AND
198.00
198.68
0.68
0.51
6.3
Shinju area
AND
227.30
228.00
0.70
0.27
12.7
Shinju area
2XF-21-0026
102.00
103.23
1.23
0.43
17.7
Saki Extension
2XF-21-0026
273.50
280.00
6.50
0.35
16.9
Saki Extension
INCL
277.00
278.09
1.09
1.25
42.9
Saki Extension
2XF-21-0027
167.92
168.66
0.74
0.36
6.9
Exploration
2XF-21-0028
94.13
94.90
0.77
0.44
2.9
Shinju
AND
130.43
181.00
50.57
0.37
16.2
Shinju
INCL
136.48
137.50
1.02
1.22
28.4
Shinju
AND
146.00
151.00
5.00
0.64
58.4
Shinju
2XF-21-0028
185.00
186.00
1.00
0.82
17.4
Shinju
2XF-21-0028
190.00
194.60
4.60
0.69
15.1
Shinju
INCL
193.60
194.60
1.00
1.38
20.7
Shinju
2XF-21-0029
77.00
120.45
43.45
0.41
9.6
Shinju
INCL
90.50
93.00
2.50
1.14
29.6
Shinju
AND
136.12
137.15
1.03
1.30
14.2
Shinju
2XF-21-0029
178.70
179.20
0.50
1.07
6.8
Shinju
2XF-21-0029
189.50
191.67
2.17
1.42
9.3
Shinju
2XF-21-0030
147.00
152.00
5.00
0.75
24.0
Shinju
INCL
148.60
149.60
1.00
2.54
73.3
Shinju
AND
161.50
162.30
0.80
2.29
26.4
Shinju
2XF-21-0031
55.00
57.00
2.00
0.17
16.8
Shinju
AND
77.50
77.90
0.40
0.50
8.0
Shinju
AND
156.00
156.90
0.90
0.46
6.1
Shinju
AND
186.00
191.00
5.00
0.65
13.1
Shinju
INCL
189.00
189.60
0.60
2.14
29.8
Shinju
AND
271.00
282.00
11.00
0.06
19.3
Shinju
2XF-21-0032
126.50
200.00
73.50
0.32
11.2
Shinju
INCL
189.00
191.91
2.91
0.79
55.9
Shinju
2XF-21-0033
110.69
115.00
4.31
0.50
2.5
Shinju
AND
120.71
121.22
0.51
0.60
3.8
Shinju
AND
126.68
127.54
0.86
1.13
2.7
Shinju
AND
146.06
147.13
1.07
0.77
5.1
Shinju
AND
321.77
325.06
3.29
0.23
23.4
Shinju
2XF-21-0034
56.00
58.00
2.00
1.54
15.4
Exploration
2XF-21-0034
134.20
138.51
4.31
0.26
10.4
Exploration
2XF-21-0035
41.20
41.73
0.53
0.68
9.4
Exploration
2XF-21-0036
104.25
104.76
0.51
0.41
6.1
Gold Hill
AND
371.28
376.00
4.72
0.28
34.7
Gold Hill
2XF-22-0037
no
significant
intercept
Exploration
2XF-22-0038
no
significant
intercept
Exploration
2XF-22-0039
no
significant
intercept
Exploration
2XF-22-0040
no
significant
intercept
Exploration
2XF-22-0041
21.10
36.05
14.95
1.28
14.6
Saki
INCL
21.00
24.00
3.00
2.66
31.2
Saki
AND
32.15
35.00
2.85
2.30
21.1
Saki
2XF-22-0041
47.40
68.00
20.60
1.32
17.2
Saki
INCL
58.00
60.00
2.00
6.93
58.6
Saki
INCL
59.00
60.00
1.00
10.80
88.5
Saki
Reconnaissance RC
2XF-22-RC003
39.00
52.50
13.50
0.38
11.8
Shochu
INCL
45.00
48.00
3.00
0.78
26.8
Shochu
1 quoted intervals are core length. Estimated true widths are between 65% and 85% of downhole lengths
The current review of Two Times Fred, including almost 10,000 meters of drilling data indicate that the vein occurrences on the property are located within an area measuring in excess of 3km by 1.5km. Airborne magnetic data show good correlation between interpreted vein structures and drilling intercepts and are expected to assist guiding of subsequent drill testing. KTRI will continue to update on the data review as it prepares plans for the project.
Two Times Fred is the discovery and recognition of an epithermal vein system made over several years. The property was first drilled by Kootenay in 2015 with a small follow up program in 2019. Further drilling conducted by Centerra under earn-in option during 2021-2022 added a total of 28 diamond holes and 6 RC holes for 8,328.5 meters and 965 meters respectively.
Background
Kootenay Resources Inc's stated mission is the discovery a Tier One deposit and as such KTRI focuses on those areas with demonstrated geologic potential for such deposits. The Company is exploring its flagship Moyie Anticline property in southern British Columbia and on its generative program including several promising gold-silver-copper properties in the Nechako plateau of central British Columbia. Kootenay Resources Inc. welcomes partners for exploration projects and currently has one mineral property under option to Centerra Gold (KB) Inc., and three projects under option to fellow junior exploration company Rokmaster Resources Corp.
Qualified Persons
The KTRI technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf of Kootenay by Dale Brittliffe, P.Geo, V.P. Exploration for Kootenay, a Qualified Person.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
About Kootenay Resources Inc.
KTRI is an exploration company actively engaged in the exploration and discovery mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company was formed as a spin-out of Kootenay Silver Inc in which prospective Canadian assets were transferred to Kootenay Resources Inc. The transaction was completed in October of 2021, Kootenay Silver currently holds 5.4 million common shares of Kootenay Resources.
