BetVision transforms the live betting experience, enabling fans to interact with stats overlays, customise viewing modes and place bets in the player using its unique "Touch-To-Bet" feature.

By combining Genius Sports' existing soccer portfolio with a new partnership with Infront Bettor, BetVision is now available across over 120 leading soccer competitions including French Ligue 1, Dutch Eredivisie, Brasiliero Série A, Turkish Süper Lig and UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

BetVision for Soccer immediately available to Genius Sports' global network of sportsbook partners.

Genius Sports Limited ("Genius Sports") (NYSE:GENI) has launched BetVision for Soccer, the world's first interactive in-game wagering product for the most popular global sport.

Sportsbooks can now offer the ground-breaking BetVision experience across many of the world's leading soccer competitions, including the French Ligue 1, Brasiliero Série A, Dutch Eredivisie, Turkish Süper Lig, UEFA Champions League qualifiers and dozens more. As part of the launch, Genius Sports has partnered with Infront, the rights holder for several top-tier football competitions, for premium video content.

Sportsbook operators can access over 120 soccer competitions through the new product, providing a compelling platform to engage sports fans and grow in-game revenues.

BetVision harnesses AI to augment the live broadcast with data-driven insights and storytelling features that highlight player names and personalized bet tracking innovations. A unique "Touch-to-Bet" feature will allow users to touch on an individual player within the live video and instantly access specific player betting markets. All features are incorporated within a single interactive player that delivers a smooth live game experience.

BetVision has already established itself as a game-changer for the NFL, having launched in 2023 as the world's first truly immersive sports wagering product. Leading sportsbooks such as DraftKings, FanDuel, and Caesars Entertainment were among the first to utilize BetVision's real-time insights, customizable viewing options, and seamless in-play betting to transform engagement with millions of NFL fans.

"BetVision for Soccer defines a new era of interactive sports betting and fan engagement," said Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports. "This isn't just a product, it's a revolution in how fans watch, interact with, and enjoy the most popular sport in the world. By uniting immersive live streaming, real-time data, and seamless in-game betting into one platform, we're delivering a next-level experience for our customers."

Chris Catling, Head of Infront Bettor, said: "BetVision aligns perfectly with our wider product strategy, which focuses on fan engagement and making betting streams more immersive. Since launch, we've introduced innovations like real-time streaming and instant highlights and this takes things a step further. It's great to see our rights portfolio brought to life through such an interactive and bettor-friendly experience."

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports is the official data, technology and broadcast partner that powers the global sports, betting and media ecosystem. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, creating highly immersive products that enrich fan experiences across the entire sports industry.

We are the trusted partner to over 700 sports organizations, including many of the world's largest leagues, teams, sportsbooks, brands and broadcasters, such as the NFL, English Premier League, NCAA, DraftKings, FanDuel, bet365, Coca-Cola, EA Sports, CBS, NBC and ESPN.

Genius Sports is uniquely positioned through AI, computer vision and big data to power the future of sports fan experiences. From delivering augmented broadcasts and enhanced highlights, to automated officiating tools, immersive betting solutions and personalised marketing activations, we connect the entire sports value chain from the rights holder all the way through to the fan.

