Gillette and EA SPORTS FC take pride in their rich sports legacies both committed to provide innovative, authentic experiences cherished by gamers, football fans and athletes

For over a century, Gillette, the world's leading expert in men's grooming, and EA SPORTS FC, a leader in sports entertainment with 30+ years history, have built reputations synonymous with precision, performance, and innovation. Today, these two global brands partner with the goal to transform how fans and gamers around the world experience football both on and off the pitch.

Gillette and EA SPORTS FC team up

The partnership kicked off in January with EA SPORTS FC 25 featuring Gillette as part of in-game LED ad banner signage and is now moving to the next level offering Football Ultimate Team packs, available to redeem* for a limited time. To elevate this experience, Gillette is partnering with global content creators to showcase their "razor-sharp" skills on and off the pitch. Together, Gillette and EA SPORTS FC aspire to inspire athletes, fans, and gamers everywhere to feel sharp and play sharp.

Building on Gillette's storied legacy in sports, recently strengthened by their three-year licensing partnership with the UEFA Champions League and New England Revolution jersey sponsorship, this collaboration further elevates Gillette's global presence across gaming and football. Gillette has consistently grown its presence in football and is dedicated to fostering the growth of the sport at all levels.

"This partnership with EA SPORTS FC represents a defining moment for Gillette as we celebrate the momentum and continued growth of the brand's presence in football on and off the pitch globally," shared Daniel Ordoñez, Vice President Gillette Global Brand Franchise. "As we build upon our commitment to the sport, we're excited to deepen our roots while connecting with the next generation of men and engaging the larger global football community in authentic ways."

Gillette's dedication shines through the precision-engineering of its products, crafted to deliver an unparalleled grooming experience. This collaboration shows how the value of Gillette's superior performance and precision extends beyond grooming for its consumers, but also to its partnership like EA SPORTS FC 25. When fans feel their best, they play their best.

"We're thrilled to partner with Gillette in EA SPORTS FC 25, as their commitment and impact continues to grow in football," said Charlie Villiers, Sr. Director, Franchise Marketing EA SPORTS FC. "Through this collaboration, we're able to celebrate our shared passion for the world's game and create innovative and authentic ways to engage with both the Gillette and EA SPORTS FC communities."

Connecting hundreds of millions of football fans through console, mobile, online, and esports products, EA SPORTS FC boasts an unparalleled global audience. This partnership represents a strategic step for Gillette, leveraging EA SPORTS FC's dedicated player community to further connect with gamers. By aligning with EA SPORTS FC, Gillette is deepening its integration in both sports and gaming, amplifying its brand presence, and reinforcing its commitment to engaging consumers in innovative and meaningful ways.

For more information about the Gillette x EA SPORTS FC partnership and activation on EA SPORTS FC 25, visit https://www.ea.com/redeem/gillette/

About Gillette

For more than 115 years, Gillette has delivered precision technology and unrivaled product performance improving the lives of over 800 million consumers around the world. From shaving and body grooming, to skin care and sweat protection, Gillette offers a wide variety of products including razors, shave gel (gels, foams and creams), skin care, after shaves, antiperspirants, deodorants and body wash. For more information and the latest news on Gillette, visit www.gillette.com. To see our full selection of products, visit www.gillette.com. Follow Gillette on X, Facebook and Instagram.

About Procter Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ambi Pur, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit https://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands. For other P&G news, visit us at https://www.pg.com/news.

About EA

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, EA SPORTS Madden NFL, EA SPORTS College Football, Need for Speed, Dragon Age, Titanfall, Plants vs. Zombies and EA SPORTS F1 More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Dragon Age, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

