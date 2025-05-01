GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Launches Career Portal to Power Growth and Accelerate Revenue

New Talent Strategy Focuses on Sales, Expansion, and Incentive Based Roles to Drive Growth

GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model, today announced the official launch of its Career Portal at jobs.gpoplus.com . As part of GPOX's broader strategy to enhance operational efficiency and revenue generation, this platform streamlines the acquisition of high-performing, revenue-driving talent.

The GPOX Career Portal is designed to streamline recruitment and attract high impact, results-driven professionals. Nearly all current openings are directly tied to revenue generation, reflecting GPOX's commitment to building a lean, performance focused sales force. By investing in talent that drives revenue and growth, GPOX is strategically aligning human capital with its mission to enhance financial performance and deliver long-term shareholder value.

"We're not just talking about growth - we're building the team to make it happen," said Brett H. Pojunis , CEO of GPOX. "Our new career portal enables us to scale faster, hire smarter, and bring on top-tier talent who align with our values while driving our mission forward. One of the things I am most proud of is the team we've built and the strong growth oriented corporate culture we've created."

Strategic Value for Investors and the GPOX Community

The launch of the career portal reflects GPOX's commitment to scaling efficiently while maintaining financial discipline . The company is focused on revenue generating hires, not overhead expansion, ensuring that each new team member contributes directly to its operational and financial goals.

For shareholders, the message is clear: GPOX has optimized its operations, as reflected in its most recent quarterly report, which shows 30% lower costs and an 87% margin improvement, and is now entering its growth phase.

"This isn't just a tool for HR - it's a growth engine," said Pojunis. "We've built the infrastructure to scale, and now we're investing in people who will drive revenue and execute on our business growth strategy."

To explore current openings or learn more about working at GPOX, visit jobs.gpoplus.com .

To learn more, visit GPOPlus.com .

Connect with us on social media to view live video updates, content, and general information about GPOX: https://gpoplus.com/social .

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered Distributor revolutionizing the future of distribution to gas stations and convenience stores with its innovative technology-driven Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model. Our goal is clear and ambitious: "to build the largest nationwide DSD distribution company servicing gas stations, convenience stores, and beyond." Our technology-driven AI network, featuring strategically placed Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs, is designed to optimize efficiency and maximize reach. Central to our operations is our in-house AI technology platform, PRISM+. Designed to streamline the distribution process, PRISM+ supports efficient delivery, inventory management, data analytics, and overall operational excellence, enabling us to reliably and effectively meet the dynamic needs of our partners. Our mission is to consolidate the fragmented market segment managed by numerous regional vendors. Our dedication to excellence is evident in our product selection process, where we align offerings with consumer demand and partner with top-tier vendors and brands, ensuring our portfolio remains diverse and highly profitable. For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that include statements regarding expected financial performance and growth information relating to future events. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and its officers and managers, and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to; inability to gain or maintain licenses, reliance on unaudited statements, the Company's need for additional funding, governmental regulation of the cannabis industry, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the demand for the Company's products, and other risks that are detailed from time-to-time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can typically identify these forward-looking statements through use of words such as "may," "will," "can" "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "seek," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "predict," "could," "intend," "target," "potential," and other similar words and expressions of the future. The Company expresses its expectations, beliefs and projections in good faith and believes that its expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions. However, there is no assurance that these expectations, beliefs and projections will prove to have been correct. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to its operations and future events, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to its proposed operations, including the risk factors set forth herein. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, the Company's actual results may vary significantly from those intended, anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or planned. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any favorable forward-looking events discussed herein might not be realized and occur. The Company has no obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting GPO Plus, Inc. GPOX, please refer to the Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

###

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-launches-career-portal-to-power-growth-and-accelerate-re-1022164