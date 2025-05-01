Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2025) - Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos), a clinical-stage genetic medicines company headquartered in Edmonton, Canada, with offices in London, UK, and San Diego, USA, will be participating in the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference, which will take place on May 5 and 6 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

Dates: Monday May 5, 2025 - Tuesday May 6, 2025 Time: 8:30 AM - 5:00 PM ET Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre, North Building

255 Front St W

Toronto, Ontario

M5V 2W6

John Lewis, CEO will be speaking at 11:00 AM ET ON Tuesday, May 6th. Interested parties can register to attend the conference here .

Members of Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos) management will also be taking meetings from interested investors throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and reach out to the team.

To register for the conference, please follow this link .

About Entos Pharmaceuticals (Entos)

Since its inception in 2016, Entos® has been dedicated to advancing next-generation medicines using its proprietary Fusogenix PLV drug delivery system to develop cures and improve the lives of patients and their families. Entos has partnered with global companies, such as Eli Lilly & Co., and biotechnology partners, Oisin Biotechnologies, OncoSenX, and Aegis Life, to accelerate and expand the impact of our platform to advance its therapeutic pipeline for cancer and rare genetic diseases like Congenital Lipodystrophy (CGL), Stargardt Disease, and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Entos currently has collaborations with eight other pharma and biotechnology partners who are exploring the Fusogenix PLV Platform for the delivery of nucleic acid cargo to the eye, lung, and muscle, and through systemic administration. We believe that a genetic medicine revolution lies ahead, and our Fusogenix technology has the potential to improve patient outcomes for a wide range of illnesses and previously untreatable diseases.Entos® word mark and design logo, Fusogenix, and PLV are registered trademarks of Entos Pharmaceuticals Inc. All other trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About the Conference:

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together U.S., Canadian and international investors who are interested in the latest developments in the Canadian healthcare sector. Attendees will have an opportunity to obtain corporate updates from the premier Canadian publicly traded and private companies through presentations and private meetings.

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, strategic advisory, as well as company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For questions and further information please contact:

