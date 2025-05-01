Crown Bioscience, a global contract research organization (CRO) headquartered in the United States and part of JSR Life Sciences and Japan-based JSR Corporation, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with NEXT Oncology, one of the world's largest Phase I Oncology Clinical Trial networks. This strategic partnership will continue to leverage Crown Bioscience's extensive experience in developing clinically relevant cancer organoid and patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models, together with NEXT Oncology's global clinical network and Phase I clinical trials expertise.

Through this extended agreement, Crown Bioscience reaffirms its exclusive rights to provide services based on patient samples sourced from NEXT Oncology's industry-leading global clinical trial network. This collaboration underscores Crown Bioscience's commitment to providing the most clinically relevant PDX and organoid models and solutions for translational oncology research.

"We are thrilled to continue our exclusive partnership with NEXT Oncology," said John Gu, CEO of Crown Bioscience. "NEXT Oncology is globally recognized for its pioneering work in Phase I clinical oncology trials. Extending this partnership allows us to broaden our portfolio and strengthen our position as a leader in translational oncology platforms and integrated solutions. Our combined expertise and global reach will ensure rapid and scalable access to groundbreaking cancer models for our biopharma partners."

"NEXT Oncology is excited to continue our strong partnership with Crown Bioscience," said Dr. Anthony Tolcher, CEO of NEXT Oncology. "Together, we will continue to develop new and highly relevant patient models that Crown's biopharma partners can utilize to advance their translational oncology programs. Our combined efforts continue to support both companies' missions to help cancer patients receive the most advanced medicines possible."

About Crown Bioscience

Crown Bioscience, a JSR Life Sciences company, is a global contract research organization (CRO) dedicated to accelerating drug discovery and development in oncology and immuno-oncology. We partner with biotech and pharmaceutical companies to provide innovative, tailored solutions spanning preclinical research, translational platforms, and clinical trial support. With the world's largest commercially available patient-derived xenograft (PDX) collection and approximately 1,000 tumor organoid models powered by Hubrecht Organoid Technology, we offer unparalleled insights across 35 cancer indications. Our expertise spans in vivo, in vitro, ex vivo, and in silico methods, complemented by advanced laboratory services that span the entire drug development continuum. Additionally, our extensive biobank of liquid and human biospecimens, complete with clinical histories, enhances oncology research capabilities. Operating from 11 state-of-the-art facilities across the US, Europe, and APAC, our laboratories meet the highest industry standards, including accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP) and the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). To learn more, visit http://www.crownbio.com.

About NEXT Oncology

NEXT Oncology is dedicated to the development of new anticancer agents for patients whose current cancer therapy is no longer working to benefit them and are looking for their next option. NEXT Oncology is partnered with Texas Oncology, the largest private oncology practice in the United States with more than 400 referring medical oncologists. Texas Oncology is a practice within The US Oncology Network, a network of independent, community-based oncologists in the U.S. This formidable size and reach provide NEXT Oncology unprecedented opportunities to transform what has come to be expected from clinical trials of new agents.

