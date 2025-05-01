InnSuites Hospitality Trust: IHT Hotel Revenues Continue Growth

Phoenix, AZ, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American: IHT) reported annual results with continued revenue growth in Fiscal Year 2025, (February 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025), with Total Revenues increasing to approximately $7.6 million, a further increase from the prior Fiscal Year total.

IHT hotel operations were strong in the 2025 Fiscal Year ended January 31, 2025. Both the Tucson Hotel and Albuquerque Hotel also achieved excellent results for the combined months of February and March, of the current Fiscal Year. Combined Revenue for both hotels was approximately $1.6 million for the first two months of Fiscal 2025, an increase from the first two months of the prior Fiscal Year.

The Fiscal 2025 Combined Hotel Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased $2.22, an increase of 2.28% from the prior Fiscal Year. The Combined Revenue Per Available Room (REVPAR), also increased from the prior Fiscal Year, by $0.36, a 0.49% improvement.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT), in late 2019, made a diversification investment in UniGen Power Inc., (UPI), developing a patented, high profit potential, efficient clean energy generation innovation. With the continued growing demand for electricity from data centers plus the influx of electric cars, as well as projected growing needs for artificial intelligence, increased demand for electricity over the next five years is projected to approximately double. IHT holds stock, convertible bonds and warrants that, if fully exercised, could result in IHT holding an approximately up to 15-20% ownership stake in UniGen.

UniGen is currently concentrating on its next round of capital raising, which IHT may or may not participate in. UniGen is a high-risk investment offering high potential investment return if and when successful.

IHT management believes that due to real estate held on the books of IHT at book values believed to be significantly below current market value and due to the clean energy diversification high profit potential ahead, the IHT future looks bright. IHT management is also exploring additional diversification investment opportunities.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Fiscal Year 2025 was its first Fiscal Year with a loss in the last four Fiscal Years, dating back to Fiscal Year ended 1/31/21. Going forward, IHT is focused on cost cutting at a time of increased tariff/economic uncertainty. For example, the Tucson Hotel specifically incurred annualized insurance costs totaling approximately $450,000 in Fiscal Year 2025, just ended. Those insurance-related costs have been reduced significantly to approximately $100,000 for the current Fiscal Year 2026, resulting in savings of approximately $350,000. Fiscal 2025 also included several one-time non-cash adjustments including adjusting Hotel Frequent Traveler Rewards, and property tax accruals. Modest improvements in total hotel revenue, improved operating profits due to cost cutting measures, the potential of the aforementioned various diversification opportunities, and being listed on the NYSE-American provide positive equitable assets, and all bode well for the continued success of the Trust. We believe that the Trust will once again be profitable in future years, especially with the potential success of and maturing of diversification investments.

Our most recent semi-annual dividend at the start of Fiscal Year 2026 extended IHT's uninterrupted, continuous annual dividends to 55 years, since 1971, when IHT was first listed on the NYSE, with semi-annual dividends paid February 5, 2024, and anticipated for August 4, 2025.

For more information, visit www.innsuitestrust.com and www.innsuites.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

With the exception of historical information, matters discussed in this news release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements regarding IHT's review and exploration of potential strategic, operational, and structural alternative diversification investments, and expected associated costs and benefits are forward-looking. Actual developments and business decisions may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that could cause IHT's actual results and future actions to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements include economic effects of tariffs, the uncertain outcome, impact, effects and results of IHT's success in finding qualified purchasers for its hospitality real estate, or a reverse merger partner, the success of additional financing and timing of the UniGen clean energy and other potential diversification innovations, the continuation of semi-annual dividends in the year(s) ahead, collections of receivables, and other risks discussed in IHT's SEC filings. IHT expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, all of which are expressly qualified by the foregoing, other than as required by applicable law.

