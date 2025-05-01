Kimco Realty Corporation: Kimco Realty Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

- Raises 2025 Outlook on Robust Growth in Net Income and FFO -

- Same Property NOI Increased 3.9%; Credit Loss Better than Expected -

- Leased Over Four Million Square Feet; New Lease Spreads Approach 49% -

- Achieves Strategic Target: 85% of Annual Base Rent from Grocery-Anchored Portfolio -

JERICHO, New York, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM), a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025. For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders per diluted share was $0.18 and ($0.03), respectively.

Highlights

12.8% growth in Funds From Operations* ("FFO") per diluted share over the same period in 2024 to $0.44.

Produced a 3.9% increase in Same Property Net Operating Income* ("NOI") over the same period a year ago.

Generated pro-rata cash rent spreads of 48.7% on comparable new leases, marking the highest quarterly level in over seven years.

Completed nine grocery leases, including a five-site package agreement with Sprouts Farmers Market, enabling the company to achieve its target of 85% of annual base rent ("ABR") derived from grocery-anchored centers.

Expanded pipeline of near-term rent commencements to $60 million of ABR from leases that have been signed.

Acquired The Markets at Town Center, a 254,000-square-foot premier grocery-anchored property in Jacksonville, Florida for $108 million.

Moody's affirmed Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating and raised its outlook to positive.

Subsequent to quarter end, repurchased 3.0 million common shares at an average price of $19.61 per share.

"We are very encouraged by our strong start to 2025, driven by robust leasing demand, accelerated rent commencements, and better-than-expected tenant credit performance, all of which contributed meaningfully to the solid growth in our net operating income and FFO," said Kimco CEO Conor Flynn. "We leveraged Kimco's scale and relationship advantage to successfully finalize multi-pack leasing agreements, including Sprouts Farmers Market. This enhances our visibility into future cash flow growth and expands our pipeline of near-term rent commencements. The resilience of our high-quality, grocery-anchored portfolio, rooted in necessity-based, essential goods and services, combined with the security of our long-term leases with strong credit tenants, reinforces our confidence in raising our outlook for 2025."

Financial Results

Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders for the first quarter of 2025 was $125.1 million, or $0.18 per diluted share, compared to ($18.9) million, or ($0.03) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. This increase is primarily attributable to:

$32.4 million growth in consolidated revenues from rental properties, net, mainly due to $13.2 million in higher minimum rent and $13.6 million in increased reimbursement income. This growth was partially offset by $6.6 million in higher real estate taxes and $3.8 million in additional operating and maintenance expenses for the first quarter of 2025 over the comparable period in the prior year.

$71.5 million in provision for income taxes, net, and $27.7 million loss on marketable securities, net, related to the sale of shares of Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) common stock in the first quarter of 2024, that did not repeat in 2025.

$25.2 million of merger charges related to the acquisition of RPT Realty ("RPT") in 2024 that did not repeat in 2025.

$8.8 million increase in mortgage and other financing income, net, attributable to an increase in Kimco's Structured Investment Program year over year.

FFO was $301.9 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $261.8 million, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024, representing a per share increase of 12.8%.

Operating Results

Signed 583 leases totaling 4.4 million square feet during the first quarter, generating blended pro-rata cash rent spreads on comparable spaces of 13.3%, with new leases up 48.7% and renewals and options growing 8.7%.

Pro-rata leased occupancy ended the quarter at 95.8%, reflecting an anticipated sequential and year-over-year reduction of 50 basis points and 20 basis points, respectively. The change in occupancy was due to vacating leases including: 32 Party City, 6 Big Lots and an undersized Walmart, partially offset by strong leasing activity.

Pro-rata small shop occupancy was 91.7%, representing a 20-basis-point increase year-over-year and no change sequentially. Pro-rata anchor occupancy ended the quarter at 97.4%.

Generated 3.9% growth in Same Property NOI in the first quarter over the same period a year ago, driven by a 3.4% increase in minimum rents. Credit loss as a percentage of total pro-rata rental revenues was better than expected at 56 basis points during the first quarter.

The spread between the company's pro-rata leased versus economic occupancy was 290 basis points, equating to $60 million in future ABR from leases that have been signed and yet to commence.

Transactional Activities

Closed on the acquisition of The Markets at Town Center, a 254,000-square-foot center in Jacksonville, Florida, anchored by Sprouts Farmers Market for $108 million, as previously announced.

Purchased the fee interest at two shopping centers for $24.2 million.

Sold two land parcels and one shopping center for $41.3 million. Kimco's pro-rata share of sales was $7.8 million.

Received $23.1 million in mezzanine loan repayments, including $15.0 million related to The Markets at Town Center.

Capital Market Activities

Repaid a $500.0 million 3.30% unsecured note in the first quarter as well as $48.9 million of mortgage debt with a blended rate of 3.29%. The company has no secured debt maturing for the remainder of 2025 with only a $240.5 million unsecured note with an effective interest rate of 2.86%, due in June 2025.

Moody's affirmed the company's Baa1 senior unsecured debt rating and changed its outlook to positive, as previously announced.

Ended the quarter with $2.0 billion of immediate liquidity, including $1.9 billion availability on its $2.0 billion unsecured revolving credit facility and $132.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the balance sheet.

Subsequent to quarter end, repurchased 3.0 million shares of common stock for $58.8 million, at an average price of $19.61 per share, net of fees and commissions.

Dividend Declarations

The board of directors declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share (equivalent to $1.00 per annum), payable on June 20, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 6, 2025.

The board of directors also declared quarterly dividends with respect to each of the company's Class L, Class M, and Class N series of preferred shares. These dividends on the preferred shares will be paid on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on July 1, 2025.

2025 Full Year Outlook

The company is raising 2025 guidance for Net income available to common shareholders ("Net Income") and FFO per diluted share as follows:

Current Previous Net income: $0.70 to $0.73 $0.70 to $0.72 FFO: $1.71 to $1.74 $1.70 to $1.72

The company's full year outlook is based on the following assumptions (pro-rata share):

1Q 2025 Actual Current Previous Same Property NOI growth 3.9% +2.5% or better +2.0% or better Credit loss as a % of total pro-rata rental revenues (56bps) Unchanged (75bps) to (100bps) Total acquisitions (including structured investments), net of dispositions: Shopping center cap rate range: 6.0% to 7.0%

Structured Investments yield range: 9.0% to 10.0% $101 million



Blended rate:

6.4% Unchanged $100 million to

$125 million



Blended rate:

7.0% to 8.0% Lease termination income $6 million Unchanged $6 million to $9 million Interest income - Other income, net (attributable to cash on balance sheet) $4 million Unchanged $6 million to $9 million Capital expenditures (tenant improvements, landlord work, leasing commissions) $48 million Unchanged $250 million to $300 million

About Kimco Realty®

Kimco Realty® (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) and leading owner and operator of high-quality, open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the United States. The company's portfolio is strategically concentrated in the first-ring suburbs of the top major metropolitan markets, including high-barrier-to-entry coastal markets and rapidly expanding Sun Belt cities. Its tenant mix is focused on essential, necessity-based goods and services that drive multiple shopping trips per week. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991 and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center ownership, management, acquisitions, and value-enhancing redevelopment activities for more than 65 years. With a proven commitment to corporate responsibility, Kimco Realty is a recognized industry leader in this area. As of March 31, 2025, the company owned interests in 567 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 101 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets: Real estate, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $4,474,547 and $4,360,239, respectively $ 16,837,121 $ 16,810,333 Investments in and advances to real estate joint ventures 1,476,841 1,487,675 Other investments 107,300 107,347 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 132,503 689,731 Mortgage and other financing receivables, net 421,849 444,966 Accounts and notes receivable, net 339,311 340,469 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 124,925 126,441 Other assets 291,402 302,934 Total assets $ 19,731,252 $ 20,309,896 Liabilities: Notes payable, net $ 7,579,983 $ 7,964,738 Mortgages payable, net 444,148 496,438 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 257,542 281,867 Dividends payable 6,373 6,409 Operating lease liabilities 116,113 117,199 Other liabilities 546,492 597,456 Total liabilities 8,950,651 9,464,107 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 46,624 47,877 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, authorized 7,054,000 shares; Issued and outstanding (in series) 20,759 and 20,806 shares, respectively; Aggregate liquidation preference $553,762 and $556,113, respectively 21 21 Common stock, $.01 par value, authorized 1,500,000,000 shares; Issued and outstanding 679,497,438 and 679,493,522 shares, respectively 6,795 6,795 Paid-in capital 11,025,904 11,033,485 Cumulative distributions in excess of net income (443,533 ) (398,792 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income (911 ) 11,038 Total stockholders' equity 10,588,276 10,652,547 Noncontrolling interests 145,701 145,365 Total equity 10,733,977 10,797,912 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,731,252 $ 20,309,896

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Revenues Revenues from rental properties, net $ 531,286 $ 498,905 Management and other fee income 5,338 4,849 Total revenues 536,624 503,754 Operating expenses Rent (4,184 ) (4,279 ) Real estate taxes (69,911 ) (63,360 ) Operating and maintenance (89,553 ) (85,774 ) General and administrative (34,392 ) (36,298 ) Impairment charges (534 ) (3,701 ) Merger charges - (25,246 ) Depreciation and amortization (158,453 ) (154,719 ) Total operating expenses (357,027 ) (373,377 ) Gain on sale of properties 887 318 Operating income 180,484 130,695 Other income/(expense) Other income, net 216 9,570 Mortgage and other financing income, net 11,269 2,519 Loss on marketable securities, net (9 ) (27,686 ) Interest expense (80,377 ) (74,565 ) Income before income taxes, net, equity in income of joint ventures, net, and equity in income from other investments, net 111,583 40,533 Provision for income taxes, net (464 ) (72,010 ) Equity in income of joint ventures, net 22,683 20,905 Equity in income of other investments, net 701 1,534 Net income/(loss) 134,503 (9,038 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (1,686 ) (1,936 ) Net income/(loss) attributable to the company 132,817 (10,974 ) Preferred dividends, net (7,683 ) (7,942 ) Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders $ 125,134 $ (18,916 ) Per common share: Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders: (1) Basic $ 0.18 $ (0.03 ) Diluted (2) $ 0.18 $ (0.03 ) Weighted average shares: Basic 677,074 670,118 Diluted (2) 677,299 670,118 (1) Adjusted for earnings attributable to participating securities of ($604) and ($680) for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. (2) Reflects the potential impact if certain units/preferred shares were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. The impact of the conversion of certain units/preferred shares would have an antidilutive effect on net income and therefore have not been included.

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to the FFO Available to the Company's Common Shareholders (1) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders $ 125,134 $ (18,916 ) Gain on sale of properties (887 ) (318 ) Gain on sale of joint venture properties (784 ) (53 ) Depreciation and amortization - real estate related 157,232 153,462 Depreciation and amortization - real estate joint ventures 21,355 21,598 Impairment charges (including real estate joint ventures) 534 5,702 Profit participation from other investments, net (216 ) (29 ) Loss on derivative/marketable securities, net 325 29,528 Provision for income taxes, net (2) 80 71,741 Noncontrolling interests (2) (877 ) (886 ) FFO available to the company's common shareholders (4) $ 301,896 $ 261,829 Weighted average shares outstanding for FFO calculations: Basic 677,074 670,118 Units 3,275 3,284 Convertible preferred shares 3,282 4,265 Dilutive effect of equity awards 178 127 Diluted (3) 683,809 677,794 FFO per common share - basic $ 0.45 $ 0.39 FFO per common share - diluted (3) (4) $ 0.44 $ 0.39 (1) The company considers FFO to be an important supplemental measure of its operating performance and believes it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, many of which present FFO when reporting results. Comparison of the company's presentation of FFO to similarly titled measures for other REITs may not necessarily be meaningful due to possible differences in the application of the Nareit definition used by such REITs. (2) Related to gains, impairments, depreciation on properties, gains/(losses) on sales of marketable securities and derivatives, where applicable. (3) Reflects the potential impact if convertible preferred shares and certain units were converted to common stock at the beginning of the period. FFO available to the company's common shareholders would be increased by $2,082 and $2,443 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively. The effect of other certain convertible units would have an anti-dilutive effect upon the calculation of FFO available to the company's common shareholders per share. Accordingly, the impact of such conversion has not been included in the determination of diluted FFO per share calculations. (4) Includes merger-related charges of $25.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

Reconciliation of Net Income/(Loss) Available to the Company's Common Shareholders to Same Property NOI (1)(2) (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Net income/(loss) available to the company's common shareholders $ 125,134 $ (18,916 ) Adjustments: Management and other fee income (5,338 ) (4,849 ) General and administrative 34,392 36,298 Impairment charges 534 3,701 Merger charges - 25,246 Depreciation and amortization 158,453 154,719 Gain on sale of properties (887 ) (318 ) Other income, net (216 ) (9,570 ) Mortgage and other financing income, net (11,269 ) (2,519 ) Loss on marketable securities, net 9 27,686 Interest expense 80,377 74,565 Provision for income taxes, net 464 72,010 Equity in income of other investments, net (701 ) (1,534 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,686 1,936 Preferred dividends, net 7,683 7,942 RPT same property NOI (3) - 606 Non same property net operating income (23,244 ) (15,681 ) Non-operational expense from joint ventures, net 28,314 29,122 Same Property NOI $ 395,391 $ 380,444 (1) Same property Net Operating Income ("NOI") is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure of real estate companies' operating performance and should not be considered an alternative to net income in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of liquidity. Same property NOI is considered by management to be an important operating performance measure frequently used by analysts and investors because it includes only the NOI of operating properties that have been owned and stabilized for the entire current and prior year reporting periods. Same property NOI assists in eliminating disparities due to the development, redevelopment, acquisition and disposition of properties during the periods presented and thus provides a more consistent performance measure for the comparison of the Company's properties. Same property NOI is calculated using rental property revenues (excluding straight-line rent adjustments, lease termination income, net, and amortization of above/below market rents), less charges for credit losses, operating and maintenance expenses, real estate taxes, and rent expenses, plus the Company's proportionate share of same property NOI from unconsolidated real estate joint ventures, calculated similarly. The Company's method of calculating same property NOI, which may differ from other REITs and may not be comparable to them, discloses with and without the impact from redevelopment projects. (2) Amounts represent Kimco Realty's pro-rata share. (3) Amounts represent the Same property NOI from RPT properties, not included in the Company's Net income/(loss) available to the Company's common shareholders.