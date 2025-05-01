US Med-Equip Opens Tucson Branch to Help Regional Hospitals Access Critical Medical Equipment Faster

Rising Demand Spurs US Med-Equip Expansion Across Arizona and the Southwest

US Med-Equip (USME), the nation's top-rated provider of medical equipment rentals and services, opened a new branch in Tucson to expand support for hospitals across Arizona, New Mexico and surrounding regions.

The new facility expands USME 's network of more than 90 locations, enabling faster delivery and on-the-ground support for hospitals, especially as they manage fluctuating patient volumes. The Tucson branch will provide on-demand access to critical care equipment such as ventilators, ultrasounds, infusion pumps, and patient monitors, beds and mattresses.

"Hospitals across the Southwest are balancing the need for exceptional patient care with the realities of rising costs," Greg Salario, CEO of US Med-Equip, said. "With our new Tucson branch, we're making it easier for clinicians to access the highest-quality equipment quickly and reliably - so they can focus on patients, not logistics - without compromising on service or stretching their budgets."

The new Tucson branch allows USME teams to deliver, service and pick up rented medical equipment locally within two hours plus drive time, helping hospitals respond rapidly to changing patient needs without the long-term costs of owning rarely used devices. Like the hospitals it serves, the company operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

USME was named an Inc. magazine "Power Partner" and "Top Workplace" for six consecutive years and is hiring for roles at its Tucson branch.

From on-demand delivery of medical equipment rentals to asset management and onsite biomedical support services, USME is the highest-rated medical equipment partner for hospitals across the country.

