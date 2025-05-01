Exit Factor Expands Territory With New Location in Beverly Hills, California

Helping Business Owners Maximize Profit, Efficiency and Value for a Stronger Future in Beverly Hills

Exit Factor, a business consulting franchise that specializes in exit planning for small to mid-sized companies, announced today the opening of its newest location in Beverly Hills, California. Bradley Seelig, a seasoned Wall Street veteran, business value builder, and entrepreneur with over two decades of transformative leadership across global markets, will serve as the owner and operator of Exit Factor of Beverly Hills.

Joining him in ownership is Hanan Seelig, a hospitality and retail management expert with more than 15 years of executive experience leading operations for upscale restaurants, luxury hotels, and premium retail establishments worldwide.

The Exit Factor program is a proven process with tailored exit plans that safeguard the long-term value of a business now and in the future, no matter the size, and are designed to help owners take control of their business by maximizing profit, efficiency, and value from day one.

"Your business isn't just numbers on a balance sheet -it's early mornings, tough decisions, and personal sacrifices. It's often your legacy, your retirement plan, and your life's work. When you're ready for your next chapter, we'll help you realize your company's full value and secure the exit you deserve - on your terms," said Bradley Seelig, franchise owner. "I see a real need for these programs in Beverly Hills. We want to help address specific concerns and support entrepreneurs in successfully improving their company's efficiency, value, and ultimately, their ability to exit."

The company was founded by best-selling author, speaker, and small-business advocate Jessica Fialkovich. Her passion for helping business owners maximize their company's value, grew from her experience as a business broker and owner of a Transworld Business Advisors® franchise. For businesses that were not quite ready to sell or had potential to increase their value prior to listing, Fialkovich developed a program, teaching strategies on ways to build value, profitability, and salability.

"We're very proud of the success Exit Factor has had in helping businesses plan for profitability to ensure business owners maximize their company's value when it's time to sell," Jessica Fialkovich said. "We look forward to bringing Exit Factor of Beverly Hills on board."

Participants in Exit Factor's program earn back an average of $2,700 in exit value for every hour they spend in the program. Within the first year, clients have seen a 25% increase in profit and a 56.7% increase in business value. For those who have decided to sell, the program has helped them achieve successful exits.

About Exit Factor

Exit Factor offers a proven method that helps small to mid-size business owners maximize their company's value. It's among the United Franchise Group (UFG) family of affiliated brands and consultants, representing the very best in their industries. Through one-on-one consulting services and online programs, the trusted advisors at Exit Factor teach entrepreneurs how to successfully improve their company's efficiency, value, and ultimately, ability to exit. For more information, visit www.ExitFactor.com and for more information on owning an Exit Factor franchise, visit www.exitfactorfranchise.com .

Contact Information

Bradley Seelig

Owner

beverlyhills.ca@exitfactor.com

310-279-5146

