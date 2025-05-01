LINSOUL INC: Kiwi Ears Septet: 7 Drivers, 4 Technologies, One Seamless Sound Experience

Kiwi Ears Septet is the result of nearly two years of meticulous research and development, reflecting Kiwi Ears' unwavering commitment to technical innovation and acoustic excellence. Engineered with a cutting-edge hybrid driver configuration, the Septet offers an unparalleled listening experience for both audiophiles and industry professionals.

The Kiwi Ears Septet features a highly sophisticated architecture comprising seven drivers per side: one dynamic driver, four balanced armature drivers, one planar magnetic driver, and one PZT driver. Supported by an extensive 5-way passive crossover system and a precision-engineered three-bore acoustic design, the Septet achieves a refined tonal balance with exceptional clarity, low distortion, and seamless frequency integration. Its tuning delivers a powerful yet controlled sub-bass, a natural and uncolored midrange, and an extended treble that maintains both detail and comfort. Equipped with a custom high-purity copper modular cable, compatible with 3.5mm and 4.4mm terminations, the Septet is crafted to meet the highest standards of modern high-fidelity audio.

10mm Dynamic Driver

The Septet utilizes the tried-and-true 10mm composite dynamic driver to power the sub-bass and bass. The large diaphragm dynamic driver outperforms other driver types for a powerful and deep sub-bass rumble down to 8Hz, and delivers a sub-woofer-like bass signature. Tuned precisely through both passive and acoustic strategies, the Septet offers hard-hitting bass that is rich, yet clean, for an uncompromising listening experience.

4 Balanced Armature Drivers

Four balanced armature drivers have been carefully selected to handle the low-mid and mid-treble frequencies of the Septet. Renowned for their speed and precision, balanced armature drivers deliver an articulate, highly detailed sound signature, offering a studio monitor-like level of accuracy. To further enhance performance, two independent crossover networks are implemented across the four drivers, precisely allocating each channel to its designated frequency range. This configuration ensures seamless coverage across the spectrum while effectively minimizing harmonic distortion.

1 Micro Planar Transducer

The Septet features a single micro planar transducer (MPT) driver as its ultra-treble tweeter. The updated MPT delivers significantly enhanced output at high-treble frequencies, elevating clarity while minimizing distortion and artifacts. Its natural texture and timbre allow smooth treble extension up to 30kHz, revealing every micro-detail and air in the music without harshness.

1 Piezoelectric (PZT) Driver

An updated PZT driver is featured in the Septet, enhancing the texture and clarity in the upper registers. Synchronized with the MPT drivers, the PZT delivers exceptional articulation, enhancing the perceived airiness across the entire frequency spectrum while improving overall resolution, soundstage, and imaging precision.

Open-Back IEM

The Septet is meticulously engineered to prioritize optimal music playback. To achieve this, it features an open-back design that fully ventilates each driver. This architectural choice is fundamental to the Septet's acoustic performance, enabling greater airflow and enhancing driver responsiveness. Furthermore, the open-back structure expands the soundstage and imparts a natural, "acoustic-like" texture to the overall sound.

Product Specifications:

Rated Power: 5mW

Max Power: 10mW

Impedance: 15 ohm

Sensitivity: 95dB(@ 1kHz/mW)

Frequency Response Range: 8-30kHz

THD: <1%(@1kHz)

Cable: 5N OCC, 0.78mm 2Pin

Cable Length: 1.2m±5cm

The Kiwi Ears Septet is now available for purchase on the official Kiwi Ears website and through authorized retailers worldwide.

