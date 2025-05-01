Emergency Care Partners: Emergency Care Partners and Missouri Physician Partners Expand Services to Harrison County Community Hospital

Emergency Care Partners (ECP) and its Missouri-based partner physician group, Missouri Physician Partners (MPP), have announced an expansion to provide emergency medicine services at Harrison County Community Hospital , beginning May 1st, 2025.

Jeremiah Yerton, MD, President of Missouri Physician Partners, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration: "We are thrilled to be partnering with Harrison County Community Hospital. Our mission is to provide the highest quality emergency medical care to the people of Harrison County and its surrounding areas."??

Harrison County Community Hospital selected MPP because of its reputation in the Missouri market and the unique partnership model that is offered to physicians. The physician group currently provides emergency medicine services at three other hospitals in Missouri. MPP physicians are board-certified in emergency medicine and are committed to ensuring all patients receive top-notch emergency care.

About Harrison County Community Hospital

Harrison County Community Hospital (HCCH) is a critical access hospital located in Bethany, Missouri, dedicated to serving the healthcare needs of rural northwest Missouri. Our facility is equipped to provide a comprehensive range of medical services tailored to meet the diverse needs of our community. Our mission is to deliver high-quality, compassionate healthcare to the residents of Harrison County and the surrounding areas. We are committed to enhancing the health and well-being of our community through excellence in patient care, education, and outreach.?

About Missouri Physician Partners (MPP)?

Missouri Physician Partners (MPP) is a physician-centered practice with the primary goal of providing the highest level of patient care to its patients. MPP firmly believes that quality patient care starts with ensuring physicians feel supported, valued, and treated fairly. Harrison County Community Hospital will be one of four critical access hospitals the new group will support in Missouri. To learn more about MPP, visit their website: https://missouriphysicianpartners.com/

About ECP

ECP?is a leading provider of emergency department management services for hospitals across the U.S., with current operations in eight states, treating 1.5 million patient visits annually, and supported by a clinical workforce of 1,000+ physicians and mid-level providers. ECP employs a differentiated model, highlighted by the ability to maintain ownership through its physician partnership. ECP allows local groups to keep branding and clinical autonomy while benefiting from the organization's significant back-office infrastructure. Follow ECP on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and?X.

