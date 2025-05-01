Sustainability Partners Awarded Contract to Accelerate Statewide Fleet Electrification in New Mexico

Sustainability Partners (SP), a Public Benefit Company dedicated to advancing sustainable infrastructure, announced today that it has been awarded a contract from the State of New Mexico for the electrification of over 5,000 fleet vehicles and supporting infrastructure. Through Electric Vehicles as a Service (EVaaS), SP provides a comprehensive, turnkey electrification solution to support New Mexico's zero-emission vehicle adoption and renewable energy goals.?

"As a New Mexican, I am proud to advance our state's electrification efforts, which are essential for protecting and preserving our environment," said Ryan Mast, SP New Mexico's lead infrastructure partner. "Our service model is built to last a lifetime, and together, we can create a healthier and more resilient future for New Mexico and generations to come."

"This innovative business model benefits New Mexicans by expanding electric vehicle infrastructure while saving state money," said New Mexico Environment Department Secretary James Kenney. "New Mexico is leading by example when it comes to the adoption of electric vehicles for its fleet."

EVaaS can include any combination of funding, deployment, maintenance, charging station installation, load management, and ongoing support. SP partners with best-in-class vendors to ensure flexibility, transparency, and access to the latest technology - without locking customers into proprietary hardware or software. Notably, the contract also allows New Mexico's public schools and municipalities to procure EVaaS, expanding the impact of this initiative beyond state agencies.

Under this contract,?SP and its vendor partners will conduct a full assessment of New Mexico's vehicle fleet and develop a strategic implementation plan. Additionally, SP will deploy and maintain a robust charging network, offering real-time monitoring and long-term sustainability. SP's?EVaaS model?is unique in that it ensures ongoing maintenance and system upgrades without requiring agencies to own or operate proprietary systems. This provides maximum flexibility and cost savings, empowering the State of New Mexico to accelerate its transition to clean transportation.

"We're honored to support New Mexico in its transition to clean transportation," said John Veech, CEO of SP. "This award strengthens our role as a trusted partner in fleet electrification. We've successfully implemented large-scale projects in Hawai'i and are excited to bring that experience and momentum to New Mexico. Our approach eliminates upfront costs and accelerates implementation timelines, helping the state quickly expand its electric fleet and focus resources where they're needed most - serving the people and communities of New Mexico."

About Sustainability Partners

Sustainability Partners (SP) is a Public Benefit Company that facilitates funding, deployment, and ongoing care of essential infrastructure to help municipalities, universities, schools, and hospitals meet their needs. SP can help solve any combination of funding, design, engineering, procurement, installation, and maintenance of essential infrastructure with no upfront costs. Like a utility, SP charges a monthly usage fee based on a month-to-month agreement. Its goal is to establish long-term relationships with its customers and ensure its infrastructure remains safe, reliable, and improving forever.

