Health Care Administrators Association Announces Keynote and General Session Speakers for TPA Summit 2025

Third-party benefit administrators to gather for discussions on regulatory changes, cost containment strategies, and emerging innovations shaping the future of self-funded healthcare

The Health Care Administrators Association (HCAA), a leader in education, networking, resources and advocacy for the self-funding industry, today announced the keynote and general session speaker lineup for its TPA Summit 2025, to be held at the Hyatt Regency in Dallas, Texas on July 21-23, 2025. This three-day event will gather hundreds of third-party administrators (TPAs), brokers, benefit advisors and industry partners for a series of focused educational sessions set across the theme of "Lead. Inspire. Shape Tomorrow."

"Staying ahead of regulatory changes, rising costs, and shifting client needs is essential today, and requires more than just insight - it demands collaboration," said HCAA Chief Executive Officer Carol Berry, CSFS. "The TPA Summit serves as a crucial forum for meaningful dialogue, fresh thinking, and real-world strategies, bringing together leading voices from both inside and outside the industry to help shape its future."

Day one of the event will begin with a keynote delivered by former NASA astronaut, José M. Hernández. During his session, "Reaching New Heights: Maximizing Your Potential," Hernández will share a powerful formula for success rooted in purpose, perseverance, and strategic growth.

Tim Callender will emcee TPA Summit 2025, which will feature sessions such as:

Cracking the Broker Code: Unlocking Success in the Self-Funded Ecosystem - presented by Lee Lewis, Chief Strategy Officer & GM Medical Solutions, Health Transformation Alliance; Rachel Strauss, Founder, Insfluencers; and Jack Hawthorne, CRO, Clearwater Benefits; moderated by Trey Hinson, Founder, Goliath Sales Strategies.

Breaking Through Barriers: Cultivate Resilience, Harness Determination, and Adopt a Growth Mindset - presented by Johnny Quinn, Olympian, former NFL player, and International Speaker.

Healthcare in the "New" Administration - From Policy & Prediction to Practical & Planning - presented by Sal Nuzzo, Executive Director, Consumers Defense; Brady Bizarro, Esq., The Phia Group.

The Skeptics' Session: Why Brokers Push Back and TPAs Push Forward - presented by Tom Doney, Partner/Owner, Cypress Business Services, LLC; Josh Schreiner, Chief Product Officer, HealthEZ TPA; Shannon Gilbert-Kearney, Area Sr. VP, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.; moderated by Cheri Rambo, EVP of Business Development, Navion.

From Concepts to Impact: Navigating the Healthcare Tech Transformation Journey - presented by Arun Santhebennur, Co-Founder & CEO, VoiceAgain; Aniket Mutatkar, R&D Engineer, UnitedAg; and Hermine Tranie, Co-Founder & CEO, ClarityCare AI; moderated by Kirti Mutatkar, President & CEO, UnitedAg.

Empowering Benefit Advisors: TPA Partnerships that Enhance Transparency, Trust and Value - presented by Kari Niblack, JD, SPHR, President, Boon-Chapman; Amber Hickman, Co-Owner & Director, Hickman & Knox Benefits Consulting; and Dan Meylan, ARM, Founder, Weavers Ministry and Principle and Owner, Tapadero Partners, LLC.

All HCAA members, as well as non-member TPAs, are invited to attend the TPA Summit 2025. Early-bird registration discounts are available through May 16. For more information on registration, or to view the full schedule of session descriptions and speaker bios, visit the HCAA website. For information on sponsorship opportunities, click here.

About HCAA

The HCAA is the premier nonprofit trade association elevating third-party administrators and other stakeholders from across the self-funding industry. Throughout our 43-year history, we've remained committed to improving the quality, sustainability, and value of this essential sector on behalf of our members, while forging a path for tomorrow's health care benefit administrators.

Visit www.hcaa.org or connect with us at @HCAAinfo, HCAA LinkedIn or HCAA YouTube for more information.

